https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russia-witnesses-possible-discord-in-west-growing-pressure-on-ukraine---kremlin-1111391396.html
Russia Witnesses Possible Discord in West, Growing Pressure on Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Witnesses Possible Discord in West, Growing Pressure on Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia is witnessing possible discord among Western countries and growing pressure on Kiev in light of failures of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2023-06-22T10:11+0000
2023-06-22T10:11+0000
2023-06-22T10:11+0000
world
russia
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
sergei shoigu
dmitry peskov
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110915268_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e632e3f7b2d08b9959cf64c4eecddf14.jpg
Russia is witnessing possible discord among Western countries and growing pressure on Kiev in light of failures of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. The statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging that preparations are underway for a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is another lie, Peskov stressed."This is most likely another lie. This is another lie," Peskov told reporters.In an interview with the American broadcaster, Zelensky said that Russia seeks to blow up the ZNPP because it is not interested in Ukraine's security.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Russia's efforts to ensure security at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,Peskov said.There will be contacts between Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday."We have planned contacts between Grossi and Likhachev in the very near future. Our dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA continues. We are interested in continuing these contacts. And the IAEA is interested," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Grossi will visit Russia on June 23.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/iaea-chief-says-might-visit-russia-soon-to-discuss-zaporozhye-npp-1111125500.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110915268_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3a741fb19fcb2c1b8e97e3722143196.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
western countries, growing pressure, failures of ukraine's counteroffensive
western countries, growing pressure, failures of ukraine's counteroffensive
Russia Witnesses Possible Discord in West, Growing Pressure on Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukrainian troops slowed down their activity after 16 days of hostilities and are regrouping after 16 days of active hostilities.
Russia is witnessing possible discord among Western countries and growing pressure on Kiev in light of failures of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"As for ... a possible discord in the collective West and the ongoing extraordinary pressure on Kiev so that they [Ukrainians] continue to fight to the last soldier, well this is obvious," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the failures of the Ukrainian army at the front bring countries closer to the negotiating table.
The statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging that preparations are underway for a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
(NPP) is another lie, Peskov stressed.
"This is most likely another lie. This is another lie," Peskov told reporters.
In an interview with the American broadcaster, Zelensky said that Russia seeks to blow up the ZNPP because it is not interested in Ukraine's security.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Russia's efforts to ensure security at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,Peskov said.
"Contacts have just been made with the IAEA there on site. [We received] a very high assessment by the IAEA. They saw everything, everything they wanted to see," Peskov told reporters.
There will be contacts between Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We have planned contacts between Grossi and Likhachev in the very near future. Our dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA
continues. We are interested in continuing these contacts. And the IAEA is interested," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Grossi will visit Russia
on June 23.