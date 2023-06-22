https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russia-witnesses-possible-discord-in-west-growing-pressure-on-ukraine---kremlin-1111391396.html

Russia Witnesses Possible Discord in West, Growing Pressure on Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia is witnessing possible discord among Western countries and growing pressure on Kiev in light of failures of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

world

russia

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

sergei shoigu

dmitry peskov

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

kremlin

Russia is witnessing possible discord among Western countries and growing pressure on Kiev in light of failures of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. The statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging that preparations are underway for a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is another lie, Peskov stressed."This is most likely another lie. This is another lie," Peskov told reporters.In an interview with the American broadcaster, Zelensky said that Russia seeks to blow up the ZNPP because it is not interested in Ukraine's security.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Russia's efforts to ensure security at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,Peskov said.There will be contacts between Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday."We have planned contacts between Grossi and Likhachev in the very near future. Our dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA continues. We are interested in continuing these contacts. And the IAEA is interested," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Grossi will visit Russia on June 23.

russia

ukraine

2023

News

Sputnik International

