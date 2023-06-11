International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Takes Measures to Maintain Stable Water Level in ZNPP's Cooling Pond
Russia Takes Measures to Maintain Stable Water Level in ZNPP's Cooling Pond
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) said on Sunday it expected no water loss from its cooling pond, as Russian rescue service workers have taken measures to prevent it.
Specialists forecast no water level drop in the cooling pond, the statement said. Five out of six units of the nuclear plant are in a so-called cold shutdown mode and one is in "hot shutdown." The water level is unchanged at the 16.67-meter (54.7-feet) mark. The ZNPP said that all nuclear safety measures are in place, including those associated with the cooling system. The ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, which led to a large-scale humanitarian disaster and called on the international community to condemn the actions of the Kiev regime.Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) said on Sunday it expected no water loss from its cooling pond, as Russian rescue service workers have taken measures to prevent it.

"Today, staff of the Russian Emergencies Ministry at the request of Zaporozhye NPP management carried out work on sealing stoplogs (gates of hydraulic structures) and cleaning the portal of the technical water wells at the plant's cooling pond. These efforts were intended to ensure a safe water supply to the plant," the statement read, adding that divers completed all the necessary procedures.

Specialists forecast no water level drop in the cooling pond, the statement said.
Five out of six units of the nuclear plant are in a so-called cold shutdown mode and one is in "hot shutdown." The water level is unchanged at the 16.67-meter (54.7-feet) mark.
The ZNPP said that all nuclear safety measures are in place, including those associated with the cooling system.
The ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.
Moscow said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, which led to a large-scale humanitarian disaster and called on the international community to condemn the actions of the Kiev regime.
Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.
