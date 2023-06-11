https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/russia-takes-measures-to-maintain-stable-water-level-in-znpps-cooling-pond-1111065570.html

Russia Takes Measures to Maintain Stable Water Level in ZNPP's Cooling Pond

Russia Takes Measures to Maintain Stable Water Level in ZNPP's Cooling Pond

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) said on Sunday it expected no water loss from its cooling pond, as Russian rescue service workers have taken measures to prevent it.

2023-06-11T14:12+0000

2023-06-11T14:12+0000

2023-06-11T14:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

zaporozhye npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f104c0668c2ea57b07b159d5230304f.jpg

Specialists forecast no water level drop in the cooling pond, the statement said. Five out of six units of the nuclear plant are in a so-called cold shutdown mode and one is in "hot shutdown." The water level is unchanged at the 16.67-meter (54.7-feet) mark. The ZNPP said that all nuclear safety measures are in place, including those associated with the cooling system. The ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, which led to a large-scale humanitarian disaster and called on the international community to condemn the actions of the Kiev regime.Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/kakhovka-dam-attack-lines-up-with-wests-scorched-earth-scenario-for-ukraine-1110988270.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/environment-expert-preplanned-kakhovka-dam-destruction-is-kievs-crime-against-humanity-and-nature-1110986635.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, znpp, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, kakhovka dam destruction, kakhovka dam