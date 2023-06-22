International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Destroys Ukrainian Tanks, Manpower
Russia's Vostok grouping of troops has defeated Ukrainian servicemen preparing for an offensive; tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were destroyed, spokesman Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik.
"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping of forces inflicted fire damage on equipment and manpower of the enemy, preparing for an offensive in the area of Makarovka. Tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower of the nationalists were destroyed," Chekhov said. He said army aircraft also destroyed a tank, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles and manpower in other areas.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.
Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Destroys Ukrainian Tanks, Manpower

04:09 GMT 22.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok grouping of troops has defeated Ukrainian servicemen preparing for an offensive; tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were destroyed, spokesman Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik.
"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping of forces inflicted fire damage on equipment and manpower of the enemy, preparing for an offensive in the area of Makarovka. Tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower of the nationalists were destroyed," Chekhov said.
He said army aircraft also destroyed a tank, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles and manpower in other areas.
Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.
