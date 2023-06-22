https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russias-vostok-grouping-of-troops-destroys-ukrainian-tanks-manpower-1111378300.html

Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Destroys Ukrainian Tanks, Manpower

Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Destroys Ukrainian Tanks, Manpower

Russia's Vostok grouping of troops has defeated Ukrainian servicemen preparing for an offensive; tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were destroyed, spokesman Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik.

2023-06-22T04:09+0000

2023-06-22T04:09+0000

2023-06-22T04:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donetsk

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111256878_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_545c0dff45e1465dd642268bfc38a42a.jpg

"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping of forces inflicted fire damage on equipment and manpower of the enemy, preparing for an offensive in the area of Makarovka. Tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower of the nationalists were destroyed," Chekhov said. He said army aircraft also destroyed a tank, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles and manpower in other areas.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/watch-russian-tor-m1-weapon-system-destroys-ukrainian-drone-1111360411.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's vostok grouping, ukrainian tanks, armored vehicles