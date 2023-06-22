https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/seven-more-brands-join-good-food-russia-showroom-boosting-export-opportunities-1111394283.html

Seven More Brands Join Good Food Russia Showroom, Boosting Export Opportunities

The expert commission of the Russian Export Center has approved the products of seven more companies for promotion through the Good Food Russia demonstrations and tasting pavilions abroad, the center reported on June 21.

"In total, the commission considered 13 applications from seven companies: four for Vietnam (Hanoi), three for the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), two for Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) and Turkey (Istanbul), and one for China (Shanghai) and Egypt (Cairo). The commission has approved all the applications," the statement said.The tasting format serves to showcase and support companies participating in Good Food Russia demonstrations and tasting pavilions in international markets. At present, there are pavilions in China, Vietnam, Egypt, UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.You can find out details of the program and apply for participation on the Russian Export Center's website.

