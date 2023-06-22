https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/syria-turkiye-agree-with-russias-road-map-concept---envoy-lavrentyev-1111381761.html

Syria, Turkiye Agree With Russia's Road Map Concept

Syria, Turkiye Agree With Russia's Road Map Concept

Syria, Turkiye and Iran have agreed with the concept of a road map submitted by Russia to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

2023-06-22T06:12+0000

2023-06-22T06:12+0000

2023-06-22T06:30+0000

world

syria

turkiye

russia

sergey lavrov

bilateral relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104296/69/1042966970_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_c7912bd0221afaaf907226950c1ef482.jpg

Syria, Turkiye and Iran have agreed with the concept of a road map submitted by Russia to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik. He said the process would take some time. Moscow has handed over to Ankara and Damascus a draft roadmap on the normalization of relations between Turkiye and Syria, Alexander added."After the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries [in May], the Russian side took upon itself the preparation of a draft for further approval. There is such a draft, it has been handed over to the concerned parties. It has been handed over to Turkiye, Damascus, the Iranian side has it," Lavrentyev said.The draft can be amended, the diplomat said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier named the priority topics of the road map: restoring the Syrian government's control throughout the country, ensuring the security of the Syrian-Turkish border, eliminating the possibility of cross-border attacks or terrorist infiltration.Moscow has evidence that the United States is building up its military contingent in Syria, Lavrentyev said."There is such information regarding the fact that the United States is reinforcing its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them [Americans] for quite a long time," Lavrentyev said.This may be due to "the tightening of the US position in relation to Damascus itself and attempts to make efforts to further destabilize the situation in Syria," the diplomat said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-turkish-syrian-counterparts-in-moscow-1110233449.html

syria

turkiye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, turkiye and iran, road map submitted by russia, elations between ankara and damascus