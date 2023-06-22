https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-court-schedules-initial-appearance-for-hunter-biden-on-july-26-1111376923.html
A US District Judge Maryellen Noreika has set the initial appearance for Hunter Biden in a criminal case of illegal possession of a firearm on July 26 at 10 a.m. (15:00 GMT) in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a court document.
"It is ordered that the defendant shall appear for an initial appearance on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM in Courtroom 4A, J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, 844 N. King Street, Wilmington, Delaware," the document said on Wednesday. Insiders familiar with the agreement told US media the deal reportedly includes a provision that will recommend Hunter serve probation for his tax violations instead of spending time behind bars.The charges emerged following a five-year investigation into the president's son, and has since drawn severe backlash from critics of the Biden family. In fact, many Republican lawmakers likened the results to a "slap on the wrist."Despite the current legal affairs, an investigation by the House of Representatives into the Biden family's financial dealings will remain ongoing, and is not expected to be hindered by the court process.
US Court Schedules Initial Appearance for Hunter Biden on July 26
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US District Judge Maryellen Noreika has set the initial appearance for Hunter Biden in a criminal case of illegal possession of a firearm on July 26 at 10 a.m. (15:00 GMT) in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a court document.
“It is ordered that the defendant shall appear for an initial appearance on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM in Courtroom 4A, J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, 844 N. King Street, Wilmington, Delaware,” the document said on Wednesday.
Hunter is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss filed charges against Biden on Tuesday for two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense, the Attorney’s office said in a statement. Biden agreed to plead guilty to the tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the firearms offense.
Insiders familiar with the agreement told US media the deal reportedly includes a provision that will recommend Hunter serve probation for his tax violations instead of spending time behind bars.
The charges emerged following a five-year investigation into the president's son, and has since drawn severe backlash from critics of the Biden family. In fact, many Republican lawmakers likened the results to a "slap on the wrist
."
Despite the current legal affairs, an investigation by the House of Representatives into the Biden family's financial dealings will remain ongoing, and is not expected to be hindered by the court process.