US Court Schedules Initial Appearance for Hunter Biden on July 26

Hunter is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss filed charges against Biden on Tuesday for two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense, the Attorney’s office said in a statement. Biden agreed to plead guilty to the tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the firearms offense.