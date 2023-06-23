International
Made in Russia Shines in UAE: Over 90 B2B Meetings Set Stage for $9.6 Million in Deals
Made in Russia Shines in UAE: Over 90 B2B Meetings Set Stage for $9.6 Million in Deals
‘Made in Russia’ business mission, showcasing IT and Smart City solutions, took place on June 19-20 in the UAE, involving 15 Russian companies, offering solutions for urban infrastructure, business process optimization, construction, and medicine.
"In just two days, Russian companies conducted 96 focused B2B meetings with 27 counterparts from the UAE, including representatives from the public sector, as well as investment, engineering, and IT companies," the statement read.The total potential value of the meetings is estimated at over $9.6 million.To participate in the business mission or international exhibition, interested parties can register through the "Events" section of the “My Export” digital platform.The Russian Export Center JSC introduced the My Export digital platform, also known as the One-Stop-Shop Information System for exporters, in November 2020. Its primary purpose is to grant Russian exporters convenient online access to a wide range of services that facilitate their entry into foreign markets.
11:03 GMT 23.06.2023
The ‘Made in Russia’ business mission showcasing IT and Smart City solutions took place on June 19-20 in the UAE. The mission involved 15 Russian companies offering solutions for urban infrastructure, business process optimization, construction, and medicine, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
"In just two days, Russian companies conducted 96 focused B2B meetings with 27 counterparts from the UAE, including representatives from the public sector, as well as investment, engineering, and IT companies," the statement read.
The total potential value of the meetings is estimated at over $9.6 million.
To participate in the business mission or international exhibition, interested parties can register through the "Events" section of the “My Export” digital platform.
Russia
REC to Promote Exports of Innovative Products as 'Made in Russia'
29 April, 09:58 GMT
29 April, 09:58 GMT
The Russian Export Center JSC introduced the My Export digital platform, also known as the One-Stop-Shop Information System for exporters, in November 2020. Its primary purpose is to grant Russian exporters convenient online access to a wide range of services that facilitate their entry into foreign markets.
