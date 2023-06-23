https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/moscow-expands-list-of-eu-officials-banned-from-entering-russia-in-response-to-sanctions-1111421952.html
Moscow Expands List of EU Officials Banned From Entering Russia in Response to Sanctions
Moscow has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia in response to the 11th package of EU sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion.
moscow
russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the EU Council adopted the 11 package of sanctions against Russia. The ministry called the move "illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council."
Moscow has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia in response to the 11th package of EU sanctions
, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who ... are banned from into the territory of our state," the ministry said in a statement, adding that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely response.
In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion.