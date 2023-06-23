International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/moscow-expands-list-of-eu-officials-banned-from-entering-russia-in-response-to-sanctions-1111421952.html
Moscow Expands List of EU Officials Banned From Entering Russia in Response to Sanctions
Moscow Expands List of EU Officials Banned From Entering Russia in Response to Sanctions
Moscow has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia in response to the 11th package of EU sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2023-06-23T12:25+0000
2023-06-23T12:25+0000
russia
sanctions
european union (eu)
moscow
russia
eu council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083113340_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8155e23d204e29ed1efe9cbf854b1817.jpg
Moscow has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia in response to the 11th package of EU sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday."In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who ... are banned from into the territory of our state," the ministry said in a statement, adding that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely response.In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/eu-envoys-to-discuss-11th-russia-sanctions-package-on-june-14-1111092882.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083113340_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb74548eff3e1c9c56419a1bec2142f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu representatives, russian foreign ministry, eu officials
eu representatives, russian foreign ministry, eu officials

Moscow Expands List of EU Officials Banned From Entering Russia in Response to Sanctions

12:25 GMT 23.06.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the EU Council adopted the 11 package of sanctions against Russia. The ministry called the move "illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council."
Moscow has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia in response to the 11th package of EU sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who ... are banned from into the territory of our state," the ministry said in a statement, adding that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely response.
EU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
Economy
EU Envoys to Discuss 11th Russia Sanctions Package on June 14
12 June, 12:11 GMT
In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала