https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/netanyahu-us-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-spotted-on-israels-borders-1111428304.html

Netanyahu: US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Spotted on Israel's Borders

Netanyahu: US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Spotted on Israel's Borders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Western weapons previously sent to Ukraine are turning up in the hands of militants on Israel’s borders.

2023-06-23T19:23+0000

2023-06-23T19:23+0000

2023-06-23T19:22+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

michael maloof

ukraine

israel

arms sales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107824/95/1078249512_0:115:2808:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c7b03617074a34c702024c6d24e313.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Western weapons previously sent to Ukraine are turning up in the hands of militants on Israel’s borders.Speaking to a prominent Israeli newspaper on Friday, Netanyahu said he had “concerns” about Western weapons being funneled into Ukraine and explained why his government has so far abstained from the proxy conflict."First of all, we have a close military border with Russia. Our pilots are flying right next to Russian pilots over the skies of Syria," he continued. "And I think it’s important that we maintain our freedom of action against Iran’s attempts to place itself militarily on our northern border."Indeed, last October, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, warned Jerusalem that sending weapons to Ukraine would “destroy all interstate relations between our nations.”In response to Netanyahu’s recent remarks, the Kremlin said on Friday: "We assess the threat [of Ukraine selling NATO equipment to the third parties] as very, very urgent.”The Likud-led government of Netanyahu has faced both internal and external pressure to send its more advanced weapons to Ukraine, especially its Iron Dome short-range air defense system, for several months, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, has made extensive efforts to court Jerusalem’s support. For the most part, Israel has only sent humanitarian aid to Kiev, but reports in March indicated Israel had also sold them anti-drone jamming systems.Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik that Netanyahu had broken ranks and criticized NATO’s Ukraine policy because he’s “very alarmed” about the blowback, but also because it presents an opportunity to score political points against the Biden administration, which has been increasingly critical of Likud’s alliance with several far-right parties.“There's no control over their dispersal. This became an issue here and then it quietly died, but the Pentagon is saying, ‘Well, we're going to send some people to the US embassy in Kiev to keep track.’ Well, that's nonsense,” Maloof said.Maloof said he expected no meaningful response from Washington to Netanyahu’s concerns.“They've been totally irresponsible. They will remain that way, and I don't see any ability or desire on their part to try to correct the situation,” he told Sputnik. “It's so out of hand and so out of control that there's no way at this point for them to get their hands around this problem and curb it and put an end to it. If they stopped sending weapons [to Ukraine,] that would be the answer, frankly.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/long-costly-legal-battle-awaits-attempt-to-seize-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine-reconstruction-1111370843.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/thousands-protest-netanyahus-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1110492481.html

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

israel; ukraine; netanyahu; arms; nato