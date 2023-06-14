https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/polish-repair-hub-for-kievs-leopards-amplifies-national-security-risks-1111153876.html

Polish 'Repair Hub' for Kiev's Leopards Amplifies National Security Risks

Berlin and Warsaw are due to finalize a deal to create a Polish "repair hub" for Leopard battle tanks damaged in Ukraine prior to a July NATO summit.

The beginning of the Kiev regime's counteroffensive was marked by heavy Ukrainian losses in manpower and military equipment provided by the West. Having lost over a dozen German-made Leopards, Ukrainian officials urged Berlin to provide replacements as soon as possible. While the German leadership ruled out "hot swapping" its equipment, Berlin announced that it was about to establish a "service hub" for the damaged battle tanks in Poland. The deal was first announced on April 21 by Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a meeting of NATO allies at the Ramstein air base. What's behind Warsaw's eagerness to seal the agreement?Piskorski noted that German politicians are similarly divided when it comes to Berlin's support for the Kiev regime. Apparently, therefore, it has taken several months for the German-Polish "repair hub" deal to take shape."Probably, [these delays are] precisely due to those internal disagreements, including disagreements within the Social Democratic Party of Germany itself, the ruling party of [German Chancellor] Olaf Scholz," suggested the Polish commentator. "Previously, we also observed that all decisions were made after quite a long time. Often it turned out that all actions were taken with certain delays. Therefore, I think that this is due precisely to internal disagreements and the lack of determination of the German government."Poland Getting Bogged Down in Ukraine CrisisThe Polish repair facilities are expected to play a central role in ensuring the combat effectiveness of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, self-propelled howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and military trucks. However, it also means that Poland is being further dragged into the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.Even though this is not yet direct participation, Poland is indeed turning into a certain hub and "the rear support" of the Kiev regime, according to Piskorski.At the same time, given the possibility of an escalation of the conflict, the deal promoted by Berlin and Warsaw also endangers Poland's security, per the commentator."For example, it is no coincidence that many journalists have started talking about the fact that American Patriot systems have now been installed at the Rzeszow-Jashonka airport, which serves as a transshipment hub for weapons entering Ukraine. Apparently, some expect that in the event of an escalation, the conflict could expand to the territory of Poland," Piskorski said.Per Piskorski, Warsaw is continuing to amplify already existing security risks faced by the nation. The "repair hub" endeavor is another step towards escalating these risks, he concluded.

