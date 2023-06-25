https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ted-cruz-calls-for-biden-impeachment-over-hunters-damning-text-message-1111462600.html
Ted Cruz Calls for Biden Impeachment Over Hunter's Damning Text Message
Ted Cruz Calls for Biden Impeachment Over Hunter's Damning Text Message
It's time to turn a congressional probe into Hunter Biden's years-long influence peddling into an impeachment effort against his father, GOP Senator Ted Cruz suggested on his latest podcast.
2023-06-25T18:36+0000
2023-06-25T18:36+0000
2023-06-25T18:39+0000
americas
joe biden
hunter biden
ted cruz
us
impeachment
china
gop
internal revenue service (irs)
republican
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903271_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51b1cfd3654ad22dd9d85969882dcc.jpg
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has urged House lawmakers to consider impeaching President Joe Biden over IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's revelations concerning the first son and the Justice Department's alleged cover-up of the Bidens' misdeeds.The senator particularly referred to the IRS whistleblower's claim that Hunter allegedly invoked Joe Biden in an attempt to force his Chinese counterpart into giving him a hefty sum of money. Shapley cited Hunter's apparent WhatsApp text message to Harvest Fund Management's Director Henry Zhao in testimony made public on Thursday.According to the IRS whistleblower, US Attorney General Merrick Garland prevented any probe into the controversial message.On June 22, the Washington Free Beacon suggested that Hunter wrote the infamous text while at his father's residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The report has drawn attention to the fact that four photographs on Hunter's laptop show him posing behind the wheel of Joe Biden’s 1967 Corvette Stingray exactly on July 30, 2017, at 6:49 pm.It's quite plausible that Joe was really sitting next to his son when the message was sent which could throw into doubt the president's claim of being unaware of Hunter's business schemes, according to the media. What's more, in this case, invoking the name of Joe Biden apparently became the key for Hunter getting millions of dollars.Cruz's calls for Biden's impeachment came amid other GOP lawmakers' initiatives to impeach the president.On June 14, Republican member of the US House of Representatives Lauren Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, but citing the president's alleged inability to secure the country's southern borders.Earlier, on June 12, GOP Rep. Andy Ogles likewise proposed impeaching President Biden and his veep Kamala Harris over the simmering border crisis. Ogles also accused the president of "weaponizing the executive office," to "shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability."For her part, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution in May alleging that Biden abused his power by endangering the nation's security.According to the US press, earlier this week the House passed a resolution - along party lines - that directs the House Homeland Security and House Judiciary committees to examine the president's apparent wrongdoing with regard to his immigration policies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/millions-in-taxes--fara-violations-left-out-of-hunter-biden-plea-deal-critics-say-1111444643.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/fbi-knew-hunter-bidens-laptop-was-reliable-before-smearing-it-as-russian-disinfo-1111457950.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/gop-lawmaker-introduces-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden-and-harris-1111123180.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903271_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f42835ff52fe5697378f9ffaaeb0d7b5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
senator ted cruz, ted cruz impeachment joe biden, gop lawmakers articles of impeachment, hunter biden, hunter biden laptop from hell, irs whistleblower, congressional probe hunter biden, hunter biden influence peddling, doj investigation hunter biden, cover-up hunter biden, us ag merrick garland
senator ted cruz, ted cruz impeachment joe biden, gop lawmakers articles of impeachment, hunter biden, hunter biden laptop from hell, irs whistleblower, congressional probe hunter biden, hunter biden influence peddling, doj investigation hunter biden, cover-up hunter biden, us ag merrick garland
Ted Cruz Calls for Biden Impeachment Over Hunter's Damning Text Message
18:36 GMT 25.06.2023 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 25.06.2023)
It's time to turn a congressional probe into Hunter Biden's years-long influence peddling into an impeachment effort against his father, GOP Senator Ted Cruz suggested on his latest podcast.
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has urged House lawmakers to consider impeaching President Joe Biden over IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's revelations concerning the first son and the Justice Department's alleged cover-up of the Bidens' misdeeds.
The senator particularly referred to the IRS whistleblower's claim that Hunter allegedly invoked Joe Biden in an attempt to force his Chinese counterpart into giving him a hefty sum of money. Shapley cited Hunter's apparent WhatsApp text message to Harvest Fund Management's Director Henry Zhao in testimony made public on Thursday
.
"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction," said the message, which was sent on July 30, 2017. Just days after the threatening message, the younger Biden's firm Hudson West III received $5.1 million from his Chinese associates.
According to the IRS whistleblower, US Attorney General Merrick Garland prevented any probe into the controversial message.
On June 22, the Washington Free Beacon suggested that Hunter wrote the infamous text while at his father's residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The report has drawn attention to the fact that four photographs on Hunter's laptop show him posing behind the wheel of Joe Biden’s 1967 Corvette Stingray exactly on July 30, 2017, at 6:49 pm.
It's quite plausible that Joe was really sitting next to his son when the message was sent which could throw into doubt the president's claim of being unaware of Hunter's business schemes
, according to the media. What's more, in this case, invoking the name of Joe Biden apparently became the key for Hunter getting millions of dollars.
"Look, this WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son, and, assuming 10% for the big guy, to enrich himself," stated Cruz. "Of course the House needs to investigate it, but the stunning thing is what the IRS whistleblower says is Merrick Garland prevented an investigation even into this message."
Cruz's calls for Biden's impeachment came amid other GOP lawmakers' initiatives to impeach the president.
On June 14, Republican member of the US House of Representatives Lauren Boebert introduced articles of impeachment
against Biden, but citing the president's alleged inability to secure the country's southern borders.
Earlier, on June 12, GOP Rep. Andy Ogles likewise proposed impeaching President Biden
and his veep Kamala Harris over the simmering border crisis. Ogles also accused the president of "weaponizing the executive office," to "shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability."
For her part, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution in May alleging that Biden abused his power by endangering the nation's security.
According to the US press, earlier this week the House passed a resolution - along party lines - that directs the House Homeland Security and House Judiciary committees to examine the president's apparent wrongdoing with regard to his immigration policies.