https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ted-cruz-calls-for-biden-impeachment-over-hunters-damning-text-message-1111462600.html

Ted Cruz Calls for Biden Impeachment Over Hunter's Damning Text Message

Ted Cruz Calls for Biden Impeachment Over Hunter's Damning Text Message

It's time to turn a congressional probe into Hunter Biden's years-long influence peddling into an impeachment effort against his father, GOP Senator Ted Cruz suggested on his latest podcast.

2023-06-25T18:36+0000

2023-06-25T18:36+0000

2023-06-25T18:39+0000

americas

joe biden

hunter biden

ted cruz

us

impeachment

china

gop

internal revenue service (irs)

republican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903271_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51b1cfd3654ad22dd9d85969882dcc.jpg

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has urged House lawmakers to consider impeaching President Joe Biden over IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's revelations concerning the first son and the Justice Department's alleged cover-up of the Bidens' misdeeds.The senator particularly referred to the IRS whistleblower's claim that Hunter allegedly invoked Joe Biden in an attempt to force his Chinese counterpart into giving him a hefty sum of money. Shapley cited Hunter's apparent WhatsApp text message to Harvest Fund Management's Director Henry Zhao in testimony made public on Thursday.According to the IRS whistleblower, US Attorney General Merrick Garland prevented any probe into the controversial message.On June 22, the Washington Free Beacon suggested that Hunter wrote the infamous text while at his father's residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The report has drawn attention to the fact that four photographs on Hunter's laptop show him posing behind the wheel of Joe Biden’s 1967 Corvette Stingray exactly on July 30, 2017, at 6:49 pm.It's quite plausible that Joe was really sitting next to his son when the message was sent which could throw into doubt the president's claim of being unaware of Hunter's business schemes, according to the media. What's more, in this case, invoking the name of Joe Biden apparently became the key for Hunter getting millions of dollars.Cruz's calls for Biden's impeachment came amid other GOP lawmakers' initiatives to impeach the president.On June 14, Republican member of the US House of Representatives Lauren Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, but citing the president's alleged inability to secure the country's southern borders.Earlier, on June 12, GOP Rep. Andy Ogles likewise proposed impeaching President Biden and his veep Kamala Harris over the simmering border crisis. Ogles also accused the president of "weaponizing the executive office," to "shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability."For her part, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution in May alleging that Biden abused his power by endangering the nation's security.According to the US press, earlier this week the House passed a resolution - along party lines - that directs the House Homeland Security and House Judiciary committees to examine the president's apparent wrongdoing with regard to his immigration policies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/millions-in-taxes--fara-violations-left-out-of-hunter-biden-plea-deal-critics-say-1111444643.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/fbi-knew-hunter-bidens-laptop-was-reliable-before-smearing-it-as-russian-disinfo-1111457950.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/gop-lawmaker-introduces-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden-and-harris-1111123180.html

americas

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

senator ted cruz, ted cruz impeachment joe biden, gop lawmakers articles of impeachment, hunter biden, hunter biden laptop from hell, irs whistleblower, congressional probe hunter biden, hunter biden influence peddling, doj investigation hunter biden, cover-up hunter biden, us ag merrick garland