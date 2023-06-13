https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/gop-lawmaker-introduces-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden-and-harris-1111123180.html

GOP Lawmaker Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden and Harris

GOP Lawmaker Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden and Harris

A second Republican House lawmaker is seeking to oust President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from the Oval Office.

2023-06-13T19:05+0000

2023-06-13T19:05+0000

2023-06-13T19:05+0000

americas

hunter biden

joe biden

kamala harris

tennessee

georgia

gop

republican

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

internal revenue service (irs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097573341_0:168:3072:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_e90a927e075aeb83a9939777c7b1d81d.jpg

Andy Ogles, an American politician and businessman, who has served as the US representative for Tennessee's 5th congressional district since 2023, accused Joe Biden of "weaponizing the executive office," to "shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability."The articles of impeachment, introduced by Ogles on Monday and released by Fox News, present a long list of the incumbent president's apparent wrongdoings starting from the latter's vice presidency under Barack Obama. Per Ogles, Biden failed to comply with numerous congressional requests for information and documentation including Suspicious Activity Reports of the Biden family's financial transactions, as well as Hunter Biden's connection to foreign government officials and business moguls.Ogles particularly singled out Biden's apparent attempt to force then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko into firing Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin who at the time investigated Burisma Holdings, a company that paid Hunter Biden over $50,000 a month to sit on its board.The Republican congressman also cited the FBI's much discussed FD-1023 form containing an uncorroborated report about Joe Biden receiving $5 million to assist Burisma Holdings during his vice presidential tenure. "The confidential human source of this form has been used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a reliable source of information since 2010," Ogles noted in the document.The lawmaker also accused Biden of "directly facilitate[ing] the ongoing southern border crisis and endanger[ing] the people of the United States." Ogles specifically pointed out that "hundreds of thousands of vulnerable [unaccompanied] children have been 'encountered,' trafficked, and smuggled across the southwest border in the 2 years since President Biden took office, representing hundreds of children every day." Ogles also linked the rise in illicit drugs trafficking and fentanyl overdoses cases with Biden's border policy.The other document introduced by Ogles targets Vice President Kamala Harris, who "demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities and an indifference to Americans suffering as a result of America’s ongoing southern border crisis," per the lawmaker."Vice President Harris has consistently refused to visit the southern border to ascertain the root causes of the ongoing crisis, aside from a single trip hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis," the articles of impeachment against the incumbent veep says.As per the congressmen, the veep's incompetence as the US "border czar" led to the rise in human and drug trafficking, fentanyl-related deaths, sexual assaults against women at the southern border, and "a major humanitarian crisis" in general.Ogles is not the only lawmaker, who has introduced the articles of impeachment against Biden. Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in May came up with her own effort accusing the incumbent president of the southern border crisis. As of yet Ogles and Greene's initiatives have been seen as a "longshot" attempt to oust Biden. However, clouds appear to be gathering on the president's horizon given the latest congressional investigations in his family, the emergence of uncorroborated evidence about an alleged bribery case, as well as an IRS whistleblower's testimony in Hunter Biden's probe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/foreign-national-who-allegedly-bribed-joe-biden-hunter-has-audio-of-their-talks---senator-1111098933.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/biden-administration-left-thousands-of-migrant-minors-in-grave-danger-1109634901.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/texas-gov-resumes-migrant-bussing-tactic-to-vp-harris-dc-residence-warns-more-to-come-1110380649.html

americas

tennessee

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden alleged bribery, hunter biden tax crimes, us southern border crisis, human trafficking, sexual assault, articles of impeachment against biden, articles of impeachment against harris, house republican article of impeachment