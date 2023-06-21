https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/confronting-russias-air-superiority-ukraine-begs-west-for-even-more-f-16s-1111363758.html

Confronting Russia’s Air Superiority, Ukraine Begs West for 'Even More' F-16s

The long-awaited counteroffensive is now in its third week, but the Ukrainian forces have not even reached the first line of Russian defense, having stuck in the so-called "forefield". This time, Kiev justifies its failures by saying that the West has not supplied enough, while pleading for F-16s to achieve if not advantage, then parity in the air.

2023-06-21T14:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kiev

volodymyr zelensky

us military aid

military equipment

nato

ukraine crisis

This time, Kiev is writing off its failures by saying that the West has not supplied enough, while pleading for F-16s to achieve if not an advantage, then parity in the air.Earlier this month, the Kiev regime has thrown its troops, bolstered by NATO weapons such as Leopard heavy tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, into the much-touted 'counteroffensive'. However, the advance has run into formidable Russian defensive lines, resulting in significant casualties for Ukraine.Ukrainian soldiers and pilots are complaining to Western media that the main challenge for them is Russia’s absolute air supremacy, which makes it difficult for the Kiev regime's ground forces to achieve any results.Western mass media, quoting a Ukrainian battalion commander of the 128th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, note that Russian aviation is using extremely efficient tactics and strategies on the front lines of combat operations.In total, Ukraine has received 45 Su-25s and MiG-29s from NATO and allied nations in Europe, but even that is not enough to compete with Russian airpower such as Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 strike fighters, which daily inflict missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine’s accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment supplied by the West.The unwavering belief in Western aid gives hope to the Ukrainian military, as Kiev firmly believes that if NATO decides to provide Ukraine with F-16s, it will greatly enhance its ability to reverse the current situation and achieve a somewhat favorable outcome.Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and President Volodymyr Zelensky have both made acquiring F-16s their top priority. Meanwhile, some Western nations, most notably the United States, have balked at the idea, fearing an escalation with Russia, but have agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on the aircraft.According to Western publications, citing a Ukrainian pilot and his wingman, they started training a long time ago but stressed that Ukraine needs at least a squadron of 12 to 20 F-16 jets to level the playing field, and would need much more to have a real impact on the battlefield.Since the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Western countries have rushed to provide the Kiev regime with extensive military assistance to the tune of billions of dollars. EU members, despite the substantial aid they have provided, are now facing a depletion of their own stocks as a consequence.Meanwhile, Russian forces have been wiping out ‘Western gifts’, effectively turning NATO weapons into a pile of worthless junk, while simultaneously repelling the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. This situation has created additional challenges and concerns for Western supporters of Ukraine, since their 'assistance' has not yielded the desired impact against Russia.

ukrainian counteroffensive, nato weapons, nato supplies to ukraine, us military aid, f-16, leopard heavy tank, bradley fighting vehicle