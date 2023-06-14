https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/nato-to-start-training-ukrainian-pilots-on-f-16s-this-summer-1111153749.html

NATO to Start Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s This Summer

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance will begin the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s this summer.

"Training [of Ukrainians to pilot F-16s] will start and of course when training will start, allies also made it clear that training may start soon, this summer and I also expect that training for the pilots will be an issue that it will be addressed also tomorrow at the meeting of the contact group," Stoltenberg said during a pre-ministerial press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Earlier in the day, the Dutch Defense Ministry stated that a training center for Ukrainian pilots would be created in one of Eastern European countries. "The Netherlands and a number of other European countries are working on starting to train Ukrainians to pilot F-16 as soon as possible. At the same time, the work is underway on the creation of a training center in one of Eastern European countries," the ministry said in a statement. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a European Political Community press conference in Chisinau that there were numerous countries standing prepared to provide Ukraine with F-16s, the fighter jet of its choice. Russia has slammed the possible deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine and warned that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine would become another escalation as the jets have one modification that is nuclear-capable.

