Foreign Leaders Express Solidarity With Russia Amid Wagner Mutiny
15:35 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 24.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovThe Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and the building of the business center "Arms" in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
On Friday, Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a surprise missile attack against his men, and called for the ouster of its leadership. The MoD dismissed the allegations as an provocation, and the Federal Security Service opened a criminal case charging Prigozhin with armed mutiny.
Several world leaders, among them Russia’s closest allies and partners, have offered support for the Kremlin amid the deadly standoff between the Russian military and Prigozhin’s Wagner group.
Belarus
Belarus, Russia’s Collective Security Treaty Organization ally and Union State partner, has offered full support for Moscow, emphasizing that Minsk has always been and remains Russia’s close ally.
“Belarusians and Russians are brotherly peoples. Our states are bound by a political union. And we cannot remain aloof from events taking place in the south of Russia,” Belarus’s Security Council said in a statement Saturday.
"Any provocation, any internal conflict in political and military circles, in the information field and in civil society is a gift to the collective West. Even if these parties are not responsible for the origins of such scenarios, they will not miss the opportunity to advance them and take charge," Minsk emphasized.
"There has never been anything worse in Russia’s history than in a time of turmoil, which is destructive and senseless in its essence," Minsk said, adding that the differences that led to the current crisis aren’t worth the potentially “catastrophic” consequences and losses that "emotional decisions and illegal actions" may cause.
“Belarus was and remains Russia’s ally, and fully shares the goals and objectives of the special military operation,” the Belarusian Security Council said.
Presidents Putin and Lukashenko spoke by phone on Saturday, with the Russian leader informing his Belarusian counterpart about “the situation in Russia,” according to Lukashenko’s press service.
Turkiye
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Moscow, and said Ankara is ready to provide any assistance it can to resolve the situation.
“President Erdogan stressed the importance of acting in a common sense manner. During talks [with Putin], it was emphasized that no external power should take advantage of events in Russia. In this context, President Erdogan said Turkiye is ready to contribute to the speedy resolution of events in peace and tranquility,” the Turkish president’s office said in a statement.
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, another of Moscow’s allies within the CSTO, stressed the importance of “constitutional order” being restored in Russia.
"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone with the Russian president. Vladimir Putin informed him of the situation in the country. Tokayev said that the ongoing events are Russia’s internal affair. Constitutional order and the rule of law are essential for the maintenance of law and order in the country. This is the basis for the security of society and its successful development. President Putin thanked Kazakhstan for its understanding of the current situation," the Kazakh president’s press service said.
Iran
Russia’s Iranian partners expressed similar sentiments, with Tehran emphasizing its support for the "rule of law."
"Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani considers the recent incident in Russia the nation’s internal affair, and added that Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation," Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a Telegram post.
Abkhazia
Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania expressed his nation’s "full support" for Russia.
"In connection with the attempted armed rebellion undertaken by the leadership of the Wagner Private Military Company, I declare my full support for the actions of Russian President and Armed Forces Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin to establish law and order. I am convinced that Putin’s determination and wisdom will lead to the successful resolution of the events of the last days in accordance with the constitution and laws of the Russian Federation," Bzhania said.
Abkhazia "will continue to fulfill its allied obligations to Russia" under "any circumstances," the president said, urging any Abkhaz nationals in the special operation zone “not to succumb to provocations or take part in illegal actions."
What are the Americans and Europeans Saying?
Publicly at least, Washington and Brussels have taken a wait and see approach, with US National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge telling Sputnik that the US is "monitoring and consulting with allies," with President Biden said to have been briefed on events. A European Commission spokesperson similarly told reporters that Brussels is "monitoring the situation," adding that the EU considers events in Russia an "internal matter." EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell spoke with G7 foreign ministers "to exchange views" on the situation, and said he was "coordinating inside the European Union" and had "activated" a "crisis response center" ahead of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. "Our support to Ukraine continues unabated," Borrell said.
In Case You Missed What's Happening
Wagner PMC leader Evgeny Prigozhin announced Friday that he and his 25,000 men were going to "sort out" what happened to their comrades in arms after accusing the Russian military of launching airstrikes against a Wagner encampment. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement late Friday denying launching any strikes, and accused Wagner of an "informational provocation." The FSB has charged the PMC boss with attempting to insight an armed mutiny, a charge which could land him up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has refused to turn himself in, and said any attempts to approach his forces would be met with deadly force.
Prigozhin has had a much-publicized feud with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for months, accusing the minister of starving Wagner of ammunition, charging him with incompetence and corruption, and leveling personal attacks against his family. Shoigu did not dignify these allegations with a response. Wagner fighters refused to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry after it ordered all volunteer detachments to do so in early June.
Wagner forces began operating in the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine over a year ago, and fought alongside regular Russian forces to liberate the Donbass city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in a brutal house-to-house slog that lasted eight months, tying down tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops as Russia mobilized its reserves.