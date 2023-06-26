International
NATO Secretary General, Military Committee Chair Start Visit to Lithuania on Monday
NATO Secretary General, Military Committee Chair Start Visit to Lithuania on Monday
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg together with Chair of the Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer and permanent representatives on the North Atlantic Council will kick off their two-day visit to Lithuania on Monday.
The visit is intended as part of the preparations of NATO's top-level summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12. The NATO officials are also expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Ukrainian conflict. Stoltenberg will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. After the meeting, they will attend the Griffin Storm 2023 drills together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas. Later today, NATO chief will give a speech at the award ceremony for the Manfred Woerner Medal in Vilnius. On the second day of the visit, the NATO secretary general will hold talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.
06:17 GMT 26.06.2023
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press-conference.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg together with Chair of the Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer and permanent representatives on the North Atlantic Council will kick off their two-day visit to Lithuania on Monday.
The visit is intended as part of the preparations of NATO's top-level summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12.
The NATO officials are also expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Ukrainian conflict. Stoltenberg will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. After the meeting, they will attend the Griffin Storm 2023 drills together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas.
Later today, NATO chief will give a speech at the award ceremony for the Manfred Woerner Medal in Vilnius.
On the second day of the visit, the NATO secretary general will hold talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.
