https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/watch-russian-airborne-troops-capture-enemy-footholds-1111470840.html

Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds

Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds

Ukrainian officials were bloating public expectations about counteroffensive for several month and made a bet on Western weaponry, including Leopard 2 tanlks. Meanwhile, Russian army was fortifying its positions and amassing forces. As a result, overhyped counteroffensive is seemingly biting the dust.

2023-06-26T14:53+0000

2023-06-26T14:53+0000

2023-06-26T14:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia

ukraine

russia’s airborne forces (vdv)

ministry of defense (mod)

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111466009_28:0:1660:918_1920x0_80_0_0_d111b17a0857ee55dd8b7ba120e32dcd.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing Russian airborne troops in action in the direction of Krasny Liman during the course of special operation in Ukraine. After artillery preparation, Russian soldiers stormed the Ukrainian position. From several directions, they crept up on and neutralized an observation post using grenades. Subsequently, they charged full speed into the adversary's trenches. As a result, the enemy threw down their weapons and surrendered.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The combat work of the Russian Airborne Forces’ assault group in the zone of the special military op The combat work of the Russian Airborne Forces’ assault group in the zone of the special military op 2023-06-26T14:53+0000 true PT1M17S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, protection of donbass