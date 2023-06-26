International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/watch-russian-airborne-troops-capture-enemy-footholds-1111470840.html
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds
Ukrainian officials were bloating public expectations about counteroffensive for several month and made a bet on Western weaponry, including Leopard 2 tanlks. Meanwhile, Russian army was fortifying its positions and amassing forces. As a result, overhyped counteroffensive is seemingly biting the dust.
2023-06-26T14:53+0000
2023-06-26T14:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
russia’s airborne forces (vdv)
ministry of defense (mod)
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111466009_28:0:1660:918_1920x0_80_0_0_d111b17a0857ee55dd8b7ba120e32dcd.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing Russian airborne troops in action in the direction of Krasny Liman during the course of special operation in Ukraine. After artillery preparation, Russian soldiers stormed the Ukrainian position. From several directions, they crept up on and neutralized an observation post using grenades. Subsequently, they charged full speed into the adversary's trenches. As a result, the enemy threw down their weapons and surrendered.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The combat work of the Russian Airborne Forces’ assault group in the zone of the special military op
The combat work of the Russian Airborne Forces’ assault group in the zone of the special military op
2023-06-26T14:53+0000
true
PT1M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111466009_232:0:1456:918_1920x0_80_0_0_a8dec57eb35af05587072d36d7c829db.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, protection of donbass
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, protection of donbass

Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds

14:53 GMT 26.06.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukrainian officials were puffing up public expectations about their much-touted counteroffensive for several months, and gambled on Western arms. Meanwhile, the Russian army was fortifying its positions and amassing forces. As a result, the Kiev regime's anticipated counteroffensive is floundering.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing Russian airborne troops in action in the direction of Krasny Liman during the course of special operation in Ukraine.
After artillery preparation, Russian soldiers stormed the Ukrainian position. From several directions, they crept up on and neutralized an observation post using grenades. Subsequently, they charged full speed into the adversary's trenches. As a result, the enemy threw down their weapons and surrendered.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала