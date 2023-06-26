https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/watch-russian-airborne-troops-capture-enemy-footholds-1111470840.html
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds
Ukrainian officials were bloating public expectations about counteroffensive for several month and made a bet on Western weaponry, including Leopard 2 tanlks. Meanwhile, Russian army was fortifying its positions and amassing forces. As a result, overhyped counteroffensive is seemingly biting the dust.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing Russian airborne troops in action in the direction of Krasny Liman during the course of special operation in Ukraine. After artillery preparation, Russian soldiers stormed the Ukrainian position. From several directions, they crept up on and neutralized an observation post using grenades. Subsequently, they charged full speed into the adversary's trenches. As a result, the enemy threw down their weapons and surrendered.
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Capture Enemy Footholds
Ukrainian officials were puffing up public expectations about their much-touted counteroffensive for several months, and gambled on Western arms. Meanwhile, the Russian army was fortifying its positions and amassing forces. As a result, the Kiev regime's anticipated counteroffensive is floundering.