German Elite Destroys Foundations of Berlin's Prosperity Built on Cooperation With Russia

German Elite Destroys Foundations of Berlin's Prosperity Built on Cooperation With Russia

Military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik that this move was made not by Germany but by the German elite that currently destroys “all of the foundations” of the post-WWII Germany.

Prospects of this troop movement were announced last weekend by German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius who stated that “Germany is ready to deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania on a permanent basis," after Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to bolster the bloc’s eastern flank.Commenting on this development, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik that this move was made not by Germany but by the German elite that currently destroys “all of the foundations” of the post-WWII Germany.Matviychuk warned that the actions of some of the more brash NATO members such as Poland and the UK related to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict increase the possibility of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, and that in this context, the Baltic States’ eagerness to become a NATO staging area may be misplaced.The military expert also noted that, if the creation of a NATO air defense system in the Baltic States, which may be announced at the bloc’s upcoming summit in Vilnius, does occur, it would pose a threat to Russia and thus would likely prompt Moscow to respond.“All this air defense system [NATO] would create in the Baltic States, it would be aimed against our aerospace system. And we would be forced to overcome that air defense system of theirs,” he said, adding that Russia’s actions would depend on how the situation may develop. “There are options involving electronic countermeasures, deception.”

lithuania

russia

