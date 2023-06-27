https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/indonesian-defense-minister-says-jakarta-ready-to-mediate-ukraine-conflict-settlement-1111499906.html

Indonesian Defense Minister Says Jakarta Ready to Mediate Ukraine Conflict Settlement

Indonesian Defense Minister Says Jakarta Ready to Mediate Ukraine Conflict Settlement

Indonesia is ready to mediate the settlement of the Ukraine conflict between Kiev and Moscow and continues to provide feasible suggestions, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has said.

2023-06-27T13:59+0000

2023-06-27T13:59+0000

2023-06-27T13:59+0000

world

indonesia

joko widodo

the united nations (un)

prabowo subianto

jakarta

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104048/62/1040486296_0:181:1920:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_33cea67e5242c551ccaf8d798dabb7bb.jpg

"With the consent of both parties, we are willing to mediate the conflict. We keep endeavoring to provide feasible suggestions," Subianto was quoted as saying by the local news agency after a meeting with President Joko Widodo on Monday. The defense minister also said that Indonesia fully respected international provisions and that the country’s foreign policy was "crystal clear." In early June, Indonesia proposed a peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict that would create a demilitarized zone similar to the one between North and South Korea. Jakarta also suggested that the United Nations organize a referendum in the disputed territories to ascertain objectively the wish of their residents, adding that Indonesia was ready to provide military observers and units under the UN peacekeeping auspices.

indonesia

jakarta

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, indonesia, indonesia peace plan, jakarta