https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/indonesian-defense-minister-proposes-korea-style-resolution-of-ukrainian-crisis-1110872007.html

Indonesian Defense Minister Proposes 'Korea-Style' Resolution of Ukrainian Crisis

Indonesian Defense Minister Proposes 'Korea-Style' Resolution of Ukrainian Crisis

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Saturday proposed a peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict that would create a demilitarized zone similar to the one between North and South Korea.

2023-06-03T09:40+0000

2023-06-03T09:40+0000

2023-06-03T09:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

indonesia

ceasefire

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104048/62/1040486296_0:181:1920:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_33cea67e5242c551ccaf8d798dabb7bb.jpg

He also urged defense and military officials participating in this year's Shangri-La Dialogue meeting to sign a joint statement calling on Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilitiesHe also suggested that the UN should "organize, carry out and execute a referendum in the disputed territories to ascertain objectively the wish of the majority of the inhabitants," adding that his country is ready to contribute military observers and units under the UN peacekeeping auspices. Subianto said that these steps have been historically proven to be effective, referring to the Korean conflict, which was resolved, although not permanently, by the cessation of fighting and the creation of a demilitarized zone. He argued that both Koreas have seen five decades of peace, which "is much better than the massive destruction and the killings of many innocent people." The conflict has affected all regions of the world, including the Indo-Pacific, Subianto stressed, adding that "for the security of the world, for the safety of the innocent, we have to achieve a cessation of hostilities as soon as possible." The Shangri-La Dialogue, which is being held for the twentieth time this year, is attended by defense ministers of the Asia-Pacific region and their officials, as well as high-level delegations from the European Union and international organizations. Russia is not participating in the forum for the second consecutive year: in 2022, organizers withdrew Russia’s invitation on the eve of the summit, while this year the country received no invitation at all. Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the situation on the ground, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out the ceasefire option.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/moscow-positively-assesses-vaticans-efforts-in-ending-ukraine-conflict---foreign-ministry-1110602577.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/moscow-positive-about-african-peace-initiative-on-ukraine-needs-to-be-studied-1110437819.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/hostile-actions-of-ukraine-against-russia-continue-1110579622.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, un, ceasefire