Republican Leaders Block Radicals From Impeaching Biden for Foreign Graft

While Hunter Biden has escaped jail over payments from foreign businesspeople, new evidence has cropped up. Former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey said the Republican leadership was colluding in the cover-up.

Republican Congress leaders are stymying attempts to impeach US President Joe Biden even as proof of of his shady dealings with foreign businessmen came out.Biden's wayward son Hunter wriggled out of a jail sentence last week with a plea bargain that got him a slap on the wrist for tax evasion and illegal possession of a firearm.But an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower testified to a WhatsApp message exchange the president's son had with Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in July 2017, in which he demanded to know why their "orders" had not been carried out."I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter Biden wrote — belying the president's previous claims he had no knowledge of his son's dealings with foreign millionaires, including payments he received allegedly in return for political influence.Hunter's attorney Chris Clark made a statement on Friday in which he blamed his client's addiction to crack cocaine for the wording of the messages.Former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey told Sputnik that while the latest revelations of misconduct by the Biden family were "astonishing," the Republican Party was playing its hands close to its chest on a possible presidential impeachment.Republican in the House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and others "are doing everything they can" to stop Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene or Colorado's Lauren Boebert getting the ball rolling."But when you have this kind of stuff coming out, this is what the impeachment process is there for," Harvey stressed. "But now that it's getting to the point that Republicans are going to be have to throw their hand in."Not only are the White House, Democrats and GOP trying to downplay talk of impeaching Biden, but the media are attacking the dissident Republicans who refuse to let go of the issue. "But it also gets to the point of compromising our national security" since the Chinese government "can hold this over him" when disputes and conflicts arise "whether it be Taiwan or anything else," he argued "Our national security is now compromised because the president of the United States."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Fault Lines.

