Russia Enters Top 20 World Food Exporters in 2022

Russia entered the top 20 world food exporters in 2022, ranking 17th, the Russian Federal Center for the Development of Exports of Agricultural Products (Agroexport) said on Tuesday, citing ITC Trade Map data as of June 5.

"Among the largest suppliers of food products and agricultural raw materials, Russia took 17th place, increasing its share to 2.1%. At the same time, among the top 20 countries, Russia showed the largest increase in exports of agricultural products over the past 10 years - a 2.5 times increase," the agency said in a statement. In 2022, Russian agricultural exports grew by 12% to $41.6 billion compared to the previous year, the statement read, adding that revenue from the export of grain increased by 18%, of meat products by 23% and of the food and processing industry by 1.6%. At the same time, exports of fish and seafood decreased by 12% and of dairy products by 1.9%. The statement added that in 2022, global exports of agro-industrial products set a new record, exceeding $2 trillion for the first time. The largest exporter of agricultural products is still the United States with exports of $193 billion. Brazil is now in second place, having increasing its shipments by 35% to $135 billion. Meanwhile, the Netherlands dropped to third place with $121 billion, while Germany and China took the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

