https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/kremlin-to-assess-prospects-of-wagner-group-operations-in-car-1111522366.html

Kremlin to Assess Prospects of Wagner Group Operations in CAR

Kremlin to Assess Prospects of Wagner Group Operations in CAR

Wagner Group could possibly continue its work in the Central African Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, explaining that there is cooperation at the state level between Russia and the CAR.

2023-06-28T13:38+0000

2023-06-28T13:38+0000

2023-06-28T16:43+0000

world

russia

central african republic

belarus

kremlin

ministry of defense

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

pmc wagner

wagner aborted mutiny

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier announced that the work of Russian instructors in the CAR would continue, with several hundred individuals currently present in the country. Subsequently, Western media outlets quoted Fidele Gouandjika, special adviser to the president of CAR, as saying that if Wagner withdraws, the country's authorities will accept any other security group that the Russian leadership decides to send to the country.On Friday, June 23, forces of the Wagner Group (PMC) seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense of allegedly striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service have denied the allegations.On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of his troops in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation.Putin guaranteed that the Wagner group fighters would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-says-enemy-would-try-to-use-situation-if-mutiny-not-suppressed-1111497734.html

russia

central african republic

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wagner group, wagner pmc, wagner in central african republic, russia-africa cooperation, wagner group in africa, wagner group activities in the central african republic