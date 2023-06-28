https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/kremlin-to-assess-prospects-of-wagner-group-operations-in-car-1111522366.html
Kremlin to Assess Prospects of Wagner Group Operations in CAR
Wagner Group could possibly continue its work in the Central African Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, explaining that there is cooperation at the state level between Russia and the CAR.
13:38 GMT 28.06.2023 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 28.06.2023)
The Wagner Group could possibly continue its work in the Central African Republic (CAR), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, explaining that there is cooperation at the state level between Russia and the CAR, while the military advisors would continue their operations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier announced that the work of Russian instructors in the CAR would continue, with several hundred individuals currently present in the country.
Subsequently, Western media outlets quoted Fidele Gouandjika, special adviser to the president of CAR, as saying that if Wagner withdraws, the country's authorities will accept any other security group that the Russian leadership decides to send to the country.
"We have cooperation with CAR at the state level, and we will continue it. It is supported by the necessary agreements. And, of course, our military advisers will continue their operations in the necessary and required number," Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.
On Friday, June 23, forces of the Wagner Group (PMC) seized
the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense of allegedly striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service have denied the allegations.
On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed
upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of his troops in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation.
Putin guaranteed that the Wagner group fighters would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.