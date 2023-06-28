https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/new-source-in-hunter-biden-probe-points-finger-at-ag-garland-1111528665.html

New Source in Hunter Biden Probe Points Finger at AG Garland

The New York Times has revealed that it had a new source confirming an IRS whistleblower's claim about the Justice Department's meddling in the Hunter Biden probe.

While the US mainstream press has a record of ignoring reports concerning alleged misdeeds by the president and the first son, the NYT has claimed it has a source backing some of accusations voiced by IRS supervisory agent-turned whistleblower Gary Shapley.One of Shapley's bombshell claims is that US Attorney David Weiss – assigned to conduct an investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged tax crimes – was reportedly told by the DoJ that he could not bring charges against Hunter in California and Washington DC. Shapley's former subordinate, who came forward as a second IRS whistleblower, made the same claim.This story runs contrary to Attorney General Merrick Garland's earlier assertions to the US Congress that Weiss has his hands untied when it comes to the Hunter probe in various state jurisdictions. Back in April, the IRS whistleblower placed emphasis on a false testimony to Congress made by a "senior political appointee." Later, the New York Post reported that Garland was the appointee whose sworn testimony to congress is being challenged.Garland repeatedly denied having thrown any sand in Weiss's gears. The attorney general even offered to ask Weiss himself to comment on the matter.However, the US mainstream newspaper has recently confirmed that Weiss indeed complained about being rebuffed by justice department officials.US conservative outlets have drawn attention to the fact that the newspaper hid this very important piece of information concerning not just Hunter Biden but also AG Merrick Garland in the 21st paragraph of its lengthy report.

