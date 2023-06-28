Russian Government Approves Strategy for Development of Unmanned Aircraft Until 2030

International
The Russian government announced on Wednesday that it had approved a strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft in Russia until 2030.
The Russian government announced on Wednesday that it had approved a strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft in Russia until 2030."The government has approved a strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft until 2030. Over the next 6.5 years, a new branch of the economy should appear in Russia related to the creation and use of civilian drones. This is the main goal of the strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft until 2030 and for the future until 2035. The decree for its approval has been signed," the government said in a statement. The strategy covers five areas, among which is the stimulation of demand for domestic products and their development and mass production, a statement read.Other areas are the development of such infrastructure objects as airfields, heliports and drone ports; training of personnel for unmanned aircraft; as well as fundamental and advanced research in the field of unmanned aerial systems, the government noted.The government added that it is also completing the formation of a national project for the development of unmanned aerial systems that will become the main management mechanism for the implementation of the adopted strategy.
10:19 GMT 28.06.2023 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 28.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The greatest potential for the use of drones is in agriculture, construction supervision, the creation and updating of geospatial databases, and the delivery of goods to hard-to-reach areas, the goverment's statement said.
The Russian government announced on Wednesday that it had approved a strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft in Russia until 2030.
"The government has approved a strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft until 2030. Over the next 6.5 years, a new branch of the economy should appear in Russia related to the creation and use of civilian drones. This is the main goal of the strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft until 2030 and for the future until 2035. The decree for its approval has been signed," the government said in a statement.
The strategy covers five areas, among which is the stimulation of demand for domestic products and their development and mass production, a statement read.
Other areas are the development of such infrastructure objects as airfields, heliports and drone ports; training of personnel for unmanned aircraft; as well as fundamental and advanced research in the field of unmanned aerial systems, the government noted.
The government added that it is also completing the formation of a national project for the development of unmanned aerial systems that will become the main management mechanism for the implementation of the adopted strategy.
