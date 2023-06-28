https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/us-42-billion-high-speed-internet-project-could-break-big-telecom-monopolies-1111523028.html

US $42 Billion High-Speed Internet Project Could Break Big Telecom Monopolies

Technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, argued that most Americans are at the mercy of established telephone service providers who enjoy a sewn-up market for fixed-line internet services.

The Biden administration's bipartisan initiative to improve high-speed internet access across the US is needed to lower bills and reduce inequality, a tech expert says.Technologist Chris Garaffa told Sputnik that the infrastructure project was "so late, but it is welcome nonetheless."The tech pundit stressed how the money would be divided between the 50 US states and its other territories."Texas, for example, will get $3 billion of this money. It's a significant amount of money going to Texas, which says a lot about how the Texas government has not taken care of, making sure that its residents have the right to Internet access," Garaffa said.He said most of the grants would go to local telecoms firms, including phone and cable providers — which could break the big monopolies."A vast majority of the country can only access the Internet through one company, which means that company, whether it's Comcast, AT&T, gets to decide the pricing of the Internet service," Garaffa said. "With no competition and very little to no regulation from the government, they get to decide how much you pay for Internet access."Garaffa argued the roll-out would help reduce social inequality, which he said was highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown when schools were closed and children had to learn remotely.For more in-depth analysis of the day's news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show By Any Means Necessary.

