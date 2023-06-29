International
BREAKING: Prigozhin Was Informed That Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With Russian MoD - Lawmaker
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/biden-using-cpap-machine-to-treat-longstanding-sleep-apnea-1111543232.html
Biden Using CPAP Machine to Treat Longstanding Sleep Apnea
Biden Using CPAP Machine to Treat Longstanding Sleep Apnea
US President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to treat longstanding sleep apnea, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
2023-06-29T02:18+0000
2023-06-29T10:23+0000
americas
joe biden
white house
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_0:0:2808:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c77c627c1c633ed078ff6382ac3201fb.jpg
Biden revealed his sleep apnea issues in advance of the 2008 US presidential election, although use of a CPAP machine is a recent development, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. Use of the CPAP machine is not linked to any new health or environmental conditions, one of the sources reportedly said. Earlier on Wednesday, photos emerged appearing to show marks on Biden’s face consistent with use of a CPAP apparatus. Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person’s airway becomes obstructed during sleep. CPAP machines can improve sleep quality and reduce snoring by helping keep the airway open. Biden has undergone multiple sinus and nasal passage surgeries, having dealt with congested airways for most of his life, according to a White House medical report released earlier this year.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a75cde0e483bf550bd01cd4da9f74f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, continuous positive airway pressure
us president joe biden, continuous positive airway pressure

Biden Using CPAP Machine to Treat Longstanding Sleep Apnea

02:18 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 29.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease vaccines and booster shots at the White House in Washington, the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease vaccines and booster shots at the White House in Washington, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to treat longstanding sleep apnea, media reported on Wednesday.
Biden revealed his sleep apnea issues in advance of the 2008 US presidential election, although use of a CPAP machine is a recent development, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Use of the CPAP machine is not linked to any new health or environmental conditions, one of the sources reportedly said.
Earlier on Wednesday, photos emerged appearing to show marks on Biden’s face consistent with use of a CPAP apparatus.
Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person’s airway becomes obstructed during sleep. CPAP machines can improve sleep quality and reduce snoring by helping keep the airway open.
Biden has undergone multiple sinus and nasal passage surgeries, having dealt with congested airways for most of his life, according to a White House medical report released earlier this year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала