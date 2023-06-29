International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
EU States May Send Military Missions to Ukraine Under Future Security Guarantees - Reports
EU States May Send Military Missions to Ukraine Under Future Security Guarantees - Reports
EU countries do not exclude sending military missions to Ukraine with the consent of member states within the framework of "future security commitments," a British newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.
The EU leaders will also pledge to expand the bloc's initiative to train Ukrainian troops, as well as the possibility of sending EU military missions to Ukraine if conditions "deemed suitable" and agreed by all members, the newspaper said. The EU member states also will commit to continue financing arms supplies to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.Earlier, Moscow cautioned Western against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, saying that it could lead to dangerous consequences.In December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the provision of training to Ukrainian troops by NATO countries in addition to arms supplies essentially amounted to their involvement in the conflict.In November 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said over 8,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries had arrived in Ukraine, the largest groups coming from Poland, the United States, Canada, Romania and the UK, despite the fact that in many countries mercenary activities are prohibited by law and prosecuted. Over 3,000 foreign mercenaries had already been killed by that time, the same number had returned home. According to Western media estimates, as of January, between 1,000 and 3,000 foreign mercenaries were operating in the Ukrainian forces.Moscow considers the involvement of mercenaries in the conflict to be a form of support for Kiev by the West.
29.06.2023 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 29.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU countries do not exclude sending military missions to Ukraine with the consent of member states within the framework of "future security commitments," a British newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.
The EU leaders will also pledge to expand the bloc's initiative to train Ukrainian troops, as well as the possibility of sending EU military missions to Ukraine if conditions "deemed suitable" and agreed by all members, the newspaper said.
The EU member states also will commit to continue financing arms supplies to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.
Russia's T-72 tank in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Almost 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Moscow
13 May, 12:07 GMT
Earlier, Moscow cautioned Western against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, saying that it could lead to dangerous consequences.
In December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the provision of training to Ukrainian troops by NATO countries in addition to arms supplies essentially amounted to their involvement in the conflict.
In November 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said over 8,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries had arrived in Ukraine, the largest groups coming from Poland, the United States, Canada, Romania and the UK, despite the fact that in many countries mercenary activities are prohibited by law and prosecuted. Over 3,000 foreign mercenaries had already been killed by that time, the same number had returned home. According to Western media estimates, as of January, between 1,000 and 3,000 foreign mercenaries were operating in the Ukrainian forces.
Moscow considers the involvement of mercenaries in the conflict to be a form of support for Kiev by the West.
