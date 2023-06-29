https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/israel-refuses-to-send-iron-dome-system-to-kiev-for-fear-of-it-getting-to-iran---netanyahu-1111542162.html

Israel Refuses to Send Iron Dome System to Ukraine for Fear of It Getting to Iran - Netanyahu

Israel Refuses to Send Iron Dome System to Ukraine for Fear of It Getting to Iran - Netanyahu

Israel cannot provide the Iron Dome anti-missile system to Ukraine due to concerns that it could fall into hands of Iran and be used against Israeli citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

2023-06-29T09:56+0000

2023-06-29T09:56+0000

2023-06-29T09:56+0000

military

benjamin netanyahu

ukraine

israel

iron dome anti-missile system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093138793_0:53:800:503_1920x0_80_0_0_0d62b6ccde2d61f90cf9acd17391ab6d.jpg

Israel cannot provide the Iron Dome anti-missile system to Ukraine due to concerns that it could fall into hands of Iran and be used against Israeli citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday."I think it's important to understand that we are concerned also with the possibility that systems that we would give to Ukraine would fall into Iranian hands and could be reverse engineered and we would find ourselves facing Israeli systems used against Israel ... Now if that system [Iron Dome] were to fall in the hands of Iran, then millions of Israelis would be left defenseless," Netanyahu said. At the same time, the prime minister said that Israel was not neutral in the Ukraine conflict, and it had provided assistance to the Ukrainian government. Last week, Netanyahu said that there had already been multiple cases when weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border. Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with Israel's Iron Dome system, which has been met with resistance by the Israeli government so far. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/israel-developing-cyber-iron-dome-system-to-tackle-threats-using-ai-1111515494.html

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iron dome anti-missile system, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, ukraine