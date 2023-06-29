International
Kremlin on Biden's Slips of Tongue: Russia Interested in US Getting Objective Information
Kremlin on Biden's Slips of Tongue: Russia Interested in US Getting Objective Information
Russia is interested in the United States receiving objective and correct information about what is going on in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the recent slip of tongue by US President Joe Biden.
Biden puzzled reporters on Wednesday by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when asked about the fallout of the attempted mutiny by the chief of private military company Wagner Group. The official also expressed the hope that Biden meant Ukraine, not Iraq, in his recent remark. When asked about media reports regarding Biden's health problems, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not consider it possible to comment on such information.
Kremlin on Biden's Slips of Tongue: Russia Interested in US Getting Objective Information

12:27 GMT 29.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is interested in the United States receiving objective and correct information about what is going on in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the recent slip of tongue by US President Joe Biden.
Biden puzzled reporters on Wednesday by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when asked about the fallout of the attempted mutiny by the chief of private military company Wagner Group.
"It is probably important for everyone that the United States remains predictable, maintains an objective assessment of what is happening and is interested in getting information from the right sources in order to form an objective and correct picture of the world for itself. We are really interested in this, we are very closely monitoring the situation," Peskov told reporters.
The official also expressed the hope that Biden meant Ukraine, not Iraq, in his recent remark.
When asked about media reports regarding Biden's health problems, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not consider it possible to comment on such information.
