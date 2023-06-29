https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/kremlin-on-bidens-slips-of-tongue-russia-interested-in-us-getting-objective-information-1111548666.html

Kremlin on Biden's Slips of Tongue: Russia Interested in US Getting Objective Information

Russia is interested in the United States receiving objective and correct information about what is going on in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the recent slip of tongue by US President Joe Biden.

Biden puzzled reporters on Wednesday by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when asked about the fallout of the attempted mutiny by the chief of private military company Wagner Group. The official also expressed the hope that Biden meant Ukraine, not Iraq, in his recent remark. When asked about media reports regarding Biden's health problems, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not consider it possible to comment on such information.

