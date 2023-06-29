https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/participants-of-protest-march-in-french-nanterre-try-to-break-through-to-prefecture-1111553705.html
Participants of Protest March in Nanterre, France Try to Break Through to Prefecture Building
The participants of a protest march in memory of the teenager shot by the French police tried to break through to the prefecture of the city of Nanterre, the police are using tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, a French broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Nanterre prosecutor's office, that a 38-year old police officer who shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre has officially been charged with intentional homicide and was placed in pre-trial detention.The autopsy showed that the teenager had died from a single shot by the officer, the prosecutor stated, adding that no drugs or other illegal substances had been detected during the search of his car.On Tuesday, a teenager was shot in Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions. News media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules.
NANTERRE (Sputnik) - The teenager was shot in Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions. News media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. The incident sparked mass demonstrations across France, with at least 150 protesters detained by police as of Thursday.
The participants of a protest march
in memory of the teenager shot by the French police tried to break through to the prefecture building of the city of Nanterre, the police are using tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, a French broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Nanterre prosecutor's office, that a 38-year old police officer who shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre has officially been charged with intentional homicide and was placed in pre-trial detention.
"Investigators concluded that the legal conditions for the usage of firearms had not been observed," the Nanterre prosecutor said at a press conference.
The autopsy showed that the teenager had died from a single shot by the officer, the prosecutor stated, adding that no drugs or other illegal substances had been detected during the search of his car.
On Tuesday, a teenager was shot in Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions. News media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules.