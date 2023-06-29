International
Russia Condemns France's Plans to Support Ukraine's Entry to NATO
Russia Condemns France's Plans to Support Ukraine's Entry to NATO
Paris' plans to support Kiev's accession to NATO are proof that Paris continues to slide towards the radical minority in the alliance that sees it as a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
France's plans to support Ukraine's accession to NATO prove that Paris continues to slide towards the bloc's radical minority that sees itself as a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.The Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned that such actions will lead to tragic consequences for European and global security.According to Russia's diplomatic agency, "at the same time, France, under pressure from the US, had already agreed to the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO back at the alliance's Bucharest summit in 2008".The US-led West has been supplying the Kiev regime with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.
Russia Condemns France's Plans to Support Ukraine's Entry to NATO

Earlier, French media reported, citing sources, that the Macron government was weighing the option of Ukraine joining NATO as an independent security guarantee.
France's plans to support Ukraine's accession to NATO prove that Paris continues to slide towards the bloc's radical minority that sees itself as a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
The Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned that such actions will lead to tragic consequences for European and global security.
According to Russia's diplomatic agency, "at the same time, France, under pressure from the US, had already agreed to the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO back at the alliance's Bucharest summit in 2008".

"This will lead to tragic consequences for security in Europe and around the world. By supplying weapons to Ukraine and assisting Ukrainian forces, the French are indeed fomenting this scenario," the ministry stressed.

The US-led West has been supplying the Kiev regime with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.
