https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russia-condemns-frances-plans-to-support-ukraines-entry-to-nato-1111539157.html

Russia Condemns France's Plans to Support Ukraine's Entry to NATO

Russia Condemns France's Plans to Support Ukraine's Entry to NATO

Paris' plans to support Kiev's accession to NATO are proof that Paris continues to slide towards the radical minority in the alliance that sees it as a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2023-06-29T11:48+0000

2023-06-29T11:48+0000

2023-06-29T11:48+0000

ukraine

russia

nato

russian foreign ministry

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg

France's plans to support Ukraine's accession to NATO prove that Paris continues to slide towards the bloc's radical minority that sees itself as a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.The Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned that such actions will lead to tragic consequences for European and global security.According to Russia's diplomatic agency, "at the same time, France, under pressure from the US, had already agreed to the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO back at the alliance's Bucharest summit in 2008".The US-led West has been supplying the Kiev regime with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/nato-chief-says-allies-not-discussing-ukraines-accession-1111299579.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine's accession to nato, radical minority, conflict in ukraine