Two Ukrainian Generals, 20 Foreign Mercenaries Destroyed in Strike on Kramatorsk - Russian MoD

Two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 officers of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers, were killed as a result of a precision strike by the Russian military in Kramatorsk on June 27, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 officers of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers, were killed as a result of a precision strike by the Russian military in Kramatorsk on June 27, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. "According to updated information, as a result of a high-precision strike at the point of temporary deployment of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic on June 27 of this year, two generals, up to 50 officers of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers participating in a staff meeting were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Up to 530 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost 10 pieces of military equipment.According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces have continues attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions.The ministry also said that the enemy lost up to 135 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, adding that one more attack was repelled near the Staromaiorskoe settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic.On June 28, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that a point of temporary deployment of the commanders of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk was hit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the Kremlin's attitude toward Kiev’s statement that civilians were allegedly killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, said Russia does not attack civilian infrastructure, but hits military infrastructure-related facilities.

