International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/sanctions-exit-of-foreign-companies-did-not-collapse-russian-market---putin-1111551331.html
Sanctions, Exit of Foreign Companies Did Not Collapse Russian Market - Putin
Sanctions, Exit of Foreign Companies Did Not Collapse Russian Market - Putin
The Russian market did not collapse after the exit of foreign companies and imposition of Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that the restrictions led to the opposite effect.
2023-06-29T13:25+0000
2023-06-29T13:31+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
european union (eu)
sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551696_0:159:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80b554eb0962574c061df9d70452bca8.jpg
"As I have already said, and have said more than once, because of sanctions, because of the exist of Western companies, the world did not collapse, on the contrary. Moreover, the opportunities for Russian entrepreneurs have expanded manifold," Putin said during an address to an economic forum. Russia needs a targeted policy to promote domestic brands, Putin added.Earlier this month, the Council of the European Union announced that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention.In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion. In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia fell by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/eu-would-likely-have-imposed-anti-russian-sanctions-without-us-prompt-kneissl-says-1111251990.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551696_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b35c63621892e9a76461d63e86c0e153.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian market, western sanctions, exit of foreign companies
russian market, western sanctions, exit of foreign companies

Sanctions, Exit of Foreign Companies Did Not Collapse Russian Market - Putin

13:25 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 29.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian market did not collapse after the exit of foreign companies and imposition of Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that the restrictions led to the opposite effect.
"As I have already said, and have said more than once, because of sanctions, because of the exist of Western companies, the world did not collapse, on the contrary. Moreover, the opportunities for Russian entrepreneurs have expanded manifold," Putin said during an address to an economic forum.
Russia needs a targeted policy to promote domestic brands, Putin added.
Earlier this month, the Council of the European Union announced that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention.
In 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion.
Karin Kneissl - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
World
EU Would Likely Have Imposed Anti-Russian Sanctions Without US Prompt - Kneissl
17 June, 18:41 GMT
In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia fell by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала