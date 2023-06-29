https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/south-koreans-shed-a-year-or-two-as-tradition-rooted-age-counting-system-ditched-1111537505.html

South Koreans Shed a Year or Two as Tradition-Rooted Age-Counting System Ditched

South Koreans Shed a Year or Two as Tradition-Rooted Age-Counting System Ditched

South Korea has joined international standards for counting age.

2023-06-29T06:08+0000

2023-06-29T06:08+0000

2023-06-29T06:08+0000

south korea

age

asia

conscription

yoon suk yeol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111537291_0:166:2048:1318_1920x0_80_0_0_9b4a0ee1657d7b5fbd35406ae8df2073.jpg

People in South Korea have just become a year or even two younger, and there is nothing miraculous about this. The fact is, the country has finally scrapped its traditional methods of counting age and adopted, at least for official documents, the globally accepted approach to determining how old you are. In other words, the South Korean civil code now recognizes that a person's age starts to be calculated from their date of birth, with a year added at each birthday.Prior to June 28, when the new law took effect, people in South Korea were typically older than elsewhere around the world, as they had their very own specific practice of counting one’s time spent in the mother’s womb as also adding to age. Furthermore, there were a couple of other traditional tweaks to age-counting, which were resorted to predominantly in social settings and at one’s place of employment. For example, the "Korean age system" presupposed one's age changing not on a birthday, but on New Year’s Day - January 1. And, thirdly, the system the major part of the globe uses - from zero at birth and adding on a year at each birthday - was also in effect since 1962, used for legal and some medical purposes.However, to somehow ease the confusion in South Korean society over the diverse age counting approaches, especially regarding such legally important milestones as when one is allowed to drink or vote, it was decided to revise this. At the end of last year, the South Korean parliament passed a law to ensure that the so-called "Korean Age" system will no longer be allowed in official paperwork.This, incidentally, had been a campaign pledge of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Once elected, he had vowed the standardization of the age-counting would go ahead, to get rid of confusion and “unnecessary social and economic costs." As for the Koreans themselves, three-quarters approved of the planned change, a Hankook Research poll dated January 2022 showed.However, according to reports, the change will not affect all situations. For example, children will ostensibly still start elementary school in accordance with “year age” counting system, when one is "zero" old at birth, with a year added every January 1. In fact, this signifies that an infant born on December 31 turns 1 the following day.Furthermore, it is stated that at least for the current time, this “year age” will be used to determine when a person may be allowed to drink, smoke or show up for compulsory conscription in line with the Military Service Act.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20160517/south-korea-adulthood-ceremony-1039737789.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

south korea, law to revise korean age system, standardizing age-counting, official documents, a year or two younger, korean age system,