Ukraine's Military Intel Complaining Partners Are Calling for 'Violent' Offensive

The Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly complained that some partners are urging Kiev to move forward and fight "violently" in their counteroffensive.

The Kiev regime is frustrated with persistent calls by partners to intensify its operations, UK media reported Wednesday. Furthermore, Ukraine, which has failed to demonstrate much progress in its counteroffensive so far, has reportedly been railing against what it sees as stingy aid deliveries by its Western donors.The source noted that Ukraine's military commanders want to protect their depleted forces, adding that Kiev's troops are moving as fast as they can, while Western advisers urge them that a lack of shock and momentum will cost more lives in the longer term. The forces of the Kiev regime, despite all the weaponry provided to them by Washington and its Western allies fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, are making slower progress than many American and European officials had hoped, the publication conceded. What's more, Ukraine's spate of recent attacks has led to "heavy casualties," laying bare the "limited training" that Kiev's forces have received so far, according to sources.However, Ukraine, for all its frustration, can hardly ignore Western demands to "go forward" against elaborate Russian defenses consisting of infantry trenches, anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields, anti-tank dragon’s teeth, and earthen beams. The Kiev regime has long since become a pawn stripped of any independent decision-making by its "handlers."As per the Pentagon, the US has invested $41.2 billion in security assistance to Kiev since January 2021, which includes more than $40.5 billion since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. On June 27, the Pentagon announced an additional security assistance package of up to $500 million, which includes additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, and munitions for Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS, among other items. Numerous Washington allies in the West have followed suit, jumping on the weapons-funneling bandwagon. But despite the military aid being sucked into the "black hole" of assistance to Ukraine, and Kiev’s NATO-provided intelligence capabilities, the counteroffensive has stuttered. Russian United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya characterized it recently as "suicidal." Russia continues to obliterate Western weapons, while Kiev fails to show any tangible victories on the battlefront. Commenting on the recent losses of the Ukrainian forces, being urged by their Western backers to forge ahead no matter what, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that Kiev’s allies seem to have cynically "decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian."

