https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/ukraines-military-intel-complaining-partners-are-calling-for-violent-offensive-1111537031.html
Ukraine's Military Intel Complaining Partners Are Calling for 'Violent' Offensive
Ukraine's Military Intel Complaining Partners Are Calling for 'Violent' Offensive
The Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly complained that some partners are urging Kiev to move forward and fight "violently" in their counteroffensive.
2023-06-29T09:45+0000
2023-06-29T09:45+0000
2023-06-29T09:53+0000
world
ukraine
kiev
counter-offensive
intelligence
foreign military aid
pentagon
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
nato
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110506306_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525624cfd0c46d7c41a982ff95854b.jpg
The Kiev regime is frustrated with persistent calls by partners to intensify its operations, UK media reported Wednesday. Furthermore, Ukraine, which has failed to demonstrate much progress in its counteroffensive so far, has reportedly been railing against what it sees as stingy aid deliveries by its Western donors.The source noted that Ukraine's military commanders want to protect their depleted forces, adding that Kiev's troops are moving as fast as they can, while Western advisers urge them that a lack of shock and momentum will cost more lives in the longer term. The forces of the Kiev regime, despite all the weaponry provided to them by Washington and its Western allies fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, are making slower progress than many American and European officials had hoped, the publication conceded. What's more, Ukraine's spate of recent attacks has led to "heavy casualties," laying bare the "limited training" that Kiev's forces have received so far, according to sources.However, Ukraine, for all its frustration, can hardly ignore Western demands to "go forward" against elaborate Russian defenses consisting of infantry trenches, anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields, anti-tank dragon’s teeth, and earthen beams. The Kiev regime has long since become a pawn stripped of any independent decision-making by its "handlers."As per the Pentagon, the US has invested $41.2 billion in security assistance to Kiev since January 2021, which includes more than $40.5 billion since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. On June 27, the Pentagon announced an additional security assistance package of up to $500 million, which includes additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, and munitions for Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS, among other items. Numerous Washington allies in the West have followed suit, jumping on the weapons-funneling bandwagon. But despite the military aid being sucked into the "black hole" of assistance to Ukraine, and Kiev’s NATO-provided intelligence capabilities, the counteroffensive has stuttered. Russian United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya characterized it recently as "suicidal." Russia continues to obliterate Western weapons, while Kiev fails to show any tangible victories on the battlefront. Commenting on the recent losses of the Ukrainian forces, being urged by their Western backers to forge ahead no matter what, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that Kiev’s allies seem to have cynically "decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensive-turning-into-suicide-mission-1111441680.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/us-hawks-lose-momentum-amid-faltering-ukrainian-counteroffensive-1111526242.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110506306_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_421eeac01c0bffc791804428702f1784.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, military intelligence, allies, military aid, counteroffensive, report
ukraine, military intelligence, allies, military aid, counteroffensive, report
Ukraine's Military Intel Complaining Partners Are Calling for 'Violent' Offensive
09:45 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 29.06.2023)
As the much-heralded Ukrainian counteroffensive stutters, racking up huge losses since June 4, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Western officials are reportedly getting anxious to see some tangible proof that their outpouring of generous military aid to the forces of the Kiev regime has not been in vain.
The Kiev regime is frustrated with persistent calls by partners to intensify its operations, UK media reported Wednesday. Furthermore, Ukraine, which has failed to demonstrate much progress in its counteroffensive so far, has reportedly been railing against what it sees as stingy aid deliveries by its Western donors
.
"Let me put this as diplomatically as I can ... Certain partners are telling us to go forward and fight violently, but they also take their time delivering the hardware and weapons we need," a source in the Ukrainian military intelligence was cited as saying.
The source noted that Ukraine's military commanders want to protect their depleted forces, adding that Kiev's troops are moving as fast as they can, while Western advisers urge them that a lack of shock and momentum will cost more lives in the longer term.
The forces of the Kiev regime, despite all the weaponry provided to them by Washington and its Western allies fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine
, are making slower progress than many American and European officials had hoped, the publication conceded. What's more, Ukraine's spate of recent attacks has led to "heavy casualties
," laying bare the "limited training
" that Kiev's forces have received so far, according to sources.
However, Ukraine, for all its frustration, can hardly ignore Western demands to "go forward"
against elaborate Russian defenses
consisting of infantry trenches, anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields, anti-tank dragon’s teeth, and earthen beams. The Kiev regime has long since become a pawn stripped of any independent decision-making by its "handlers."
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Russia's Defense Ministry has repeatedly said Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk, and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive. A number of Western media outlets also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted progress was "slower than desired."
As per the Pentagon, the US has invested $41.2 billion in security assistance to Kiev since January 2021, which includes more than $40.5 billion since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. On June 27, the Pentagon announced an additional security assistance package of up to $500 million, which includes additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, and munitions for Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS, among other items. Numerous Washington allies in the West have followed suit, jumping on the weapons-funneling bandwagon. But despite the military aid being sucked into the "black hole" of assistance to Ukraine, and Kiev’s NATO-provided intelligence capabilities, the counteroffensive has stuttered.
Russian United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya characterized it recently as "suicidal."
Russia continues to obliterate Western weapons, while Kiev fails to show any tangible victories on the battlefront. Commenting on the recent losses of the Ukrainian forces, being urged by their Western backers to forge ahead no matter what, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that Kiev’s allies seem to have cynically "decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian."