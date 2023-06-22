https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/cash-strapped-europe-still-paying-to-arm-ukraine-for-proxy-conflict-1111399343.html

Cash-Strapped Europe Still Paying to Arm Ukraine for Proxy Conflict

The European Union has doubled-down on its support for the Kiev regime, despite the resulting economic crisis. Elijah J Magnier warned that the EU and NATO were preparing for a long-term proxy conflict against Russia.

Europe is spending ever more on arming Ukraine — while its populations become increasingly impoverished.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to demand at a Ukraine aid conference in the UK that member states stump up a further €50 billion to cover the cost of financial and military aid to the Kiev regime.That comes as governments of European Union and NATO members implement austerity policies and raise interest rates to extortionate levels in the face of the inflationary crisis brought on by sanctions on Russia. Brussels-based journalist Elijah J Magnier told Sputnik that the "Eurocrat" von der Leyen's demand was out-of-touch "when Europe is under a stress and financial difficulties, when the French President, Emmanuel Macron, is having [disagreement] with the population because you want to increase the pension scheme saying there is no money."The major concern is that "Europe is preparing itself too, for a long war with Russia," Magnier warned. "It means Europe is doubling down, is not facing the reality that the Ukrainians are losing, that at the end of the day, every war is solved only around the table."The journalist noted that US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, the architect of the 2014 EuroMaidan coup in Kiev, has said "the war is going to last six years, 16 years. So it basically depend on the new president who's going to continue, how far he's going to go."For more incisive analysis of world events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Fault Lines.

