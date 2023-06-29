https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/us-nuclear-sub-to-make-port-call-in-south-korea-1111552766.html

US Nuclear Sub to Make Port Call in South Korea

US Nuclear Sub to Make Port Call in South Korea

A US nuclear-armed submarine will visit South Korea soon, US Forces Korea deputy commander Scott Pleus said on Thursday, in what Korean media said will be the first such port call in decades.

2023-06-29T13:55+0000

2023-06-29T13:55+0000

2023-06-29T13:55+0000

military

south korea

indo-pacific

us forces korea

us

submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101803/49/1018034938_179:0:3822:2049_1920x0_80_0_0_5b0b848089dff9f42bb28a71ba2e0cd6.jpg

A US nuclear-armed submarine will visit South Korea soon, US Forces Korea deputy commander Scott Pleus said on Thursday, in what Korean media said will be the first such port call in decades. US President Joe Biden said during a meeting with his Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, in Washington in April that he would send a nuclear submarine to South Korea to enhance the "regular visibility" of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula. Lt. Gen. Pleus said the US-South Korean alliance needed to build "greater strategic depth" as the two countries seek to forge a global comprehensive strategic partnership, Yonhap reported. "As our alliance continues to expand, we will keep building upon our commitments not only to the security of Northeast Asia, but also to a free and open Indo-Pacific and a free and open global commons," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-nuclear-powered-submarine-conducts-joint-drills-with-south-korean-navy--reports-1111381470.html

south korea

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea, us nuclear-armed submarine, us forces korea