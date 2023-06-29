https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/us-nuclear-sub-to-make-port-call-in-south-korea-1111552766.html
US Nuclear Sub to Make Port Call in South Korea
US Nuclear Sub to Make Port Call in South Korea
A US nuclear-armed submarine will visit South Korea soon, US Forces Korea deputy commander Scott Pleus said on Thursday, in what Korean media said will be the first such port call in decades.
2023-06-29T13:55+0000
2023-06-29T13:55+0000
2023-06-29T13:55+0000
military
south korea
indo-pacific
us forces korea
us
submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101803/49/1018034938_179:0:3822:2049_1920x0_80_0_0_5b0b848089dff9f42bb28a71ba2e0cd6.jpg
A US nuclear-armed submarine will visit South Korea soon, US Forces Korea deputy commander Scott Pleus said on Thursday, in what Korean media said will be the first such port call in decades. US President Joe Biden said during a meeting with his Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, in Washington in April that he would send a nuclear submarine to South Korea to enhance the "regular visibility" of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula. Lt. Gen. Pleus said the US-South Korean alliance needed to build "greater strategic depth" as the two countries seek to forge a global comprehensive strategic partnership, Yonhap reported. "As our alliance continues to expand, we will keep building upon our commitments not only to the security of Northeast Asia, but also to a free and open Indo-Pacific and a free and open global commons," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-nuclear-powered-submarine-conducts-joint-drills-with-south-korean-navy--reports-1111381470.html
south korea
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101803/49/1018034938_635:0:3367:2049_1920x0_80_0_0_025e3a55074c1f7edfb6e67e6525495c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korea, us nuclear-armed submarine, us forces korea
south korea, us nuclear-armed submarine, us forces korea
US Nuclear Sub to Make Port Call in South Korea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has been building up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea to counter China. Beijing sees US warships in the area as a threat to its sovereignty and security.
A US nuclear-armed submarine will visit South Korea soon, US Forces Korea deputy commander Scott Pleus said on Thursday, in what Korean media said will be the first such port call in decades.
"In the near future, you can expect another show of the US commitment to extended deterrence by a port visit by the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine," he told an annual forum co-hosted by news agency and the Korean unification ministry in Seoul.
US President Joe Biden
said during a meeting with his Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, in Washington in April that he would send a nuclear submarine to South Korea to enhance the "regular visibility" of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula.
Lt. Gen. Pleus said the US-South Korean alliance needed to build "greater strategic depth" as the two countries seek to forge a global comprehensive strategic partnership, Yonhap reported.
"As our alliance continues to expand, we will keep building upon our commitments not only to the security of Northeast Asia, but also to a free and open Indo-Pacific and a free and open global commons," he said.