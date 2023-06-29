International
'Where's the Money?' Hungary's Orban Taunts EU's Drained Coffers With Travolta Meme
'Where's the Money?' Hungary's Orban Taunts EU's Drained Coffers With Travolta Meme
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban trolled the European Commission in a Twitter post on Thursday over its fast-emptying coffers, adding a John Travolta meme to his tweet.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban trolled the European Commission in a Twitter post on Thursday over its rapidly emptying coffers."What happened to the 7-year budget?" Orban queried, accompanying his tweet with a John Travolta meme from the movie Pulp Fiction. "How did this happen? What happened to the budget? Where is the money?" were the questions that Orban put out there, as the European Commission requested an increase of €66 billion ($72 billion) on Tuesday for its long-term budget. A review of a draft budget for the 2024-2027 period by the European Commission triggered an urgent need to boost the rapidly dwindling budget, with most of the money ostensibly needed to fund additional assistance for Ukraine.Viktor Orban's post on Twitter kicked off a thread of comments. Many took to social media to deplore the money going towards propping up Ukraine's "corrupt" President Volodymyr Zelensky.Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, EU members have provided more than 61.7 billion euros in direct support to Kiev, including over 10 billion euros in military assistance. Moscow has warned repeatedly that such aid threatens to escalate the crisis. Back in May, Hungary blocked the European Union from allocating the eighth €500 million package from the so-called European Peace Fund to pay for military assistance to the Kiev regime. Orban has insisted that the ongoing hostilities stem from a "failure of diplomacy." Rather than pursuing a strategy of further ramping up tensions, the veteran Hungarian leader urged an immediate end to escalation by the West. Viktor Orban has also offered especially harsh criticism of the European Union’s aggressively anti-Russian policies.
'Where's the Money?' Hungary's Orban Taunts EU's Drained Coffers With Travolta Meme

14:57 GMT 29.06.2023
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
A two-day summit of the European Union kicked off in Brussels on Thursday in the wake of a review of a draft budget for the 2024-2027 period by the European Commission. The bloc's coffers have been drained, the commission revealed, requesting an increase of €66 billion ($72 billion), mostly to fund additional assistance for Ukraine.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban trolled the European Commission in a Twitter post on Thursday over its rapidly emptying coffers.
"What happened to the 7-year budget?" Orban queried, accompanying his tweet with a John Travolta meme from the movie Pulp Fiction.
Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, EU members have provided more than 61.7 billion euros in direct support to Kiev, including over 10 billion euros in military assistance. Moscow has warned repeatedly that such aid threatens to escalate the crisis.
Back in May, Hungary blocked the European Union from allocating the eighth €500 million package from the so-called European Peace Fund to pay for military assistance to the Kiev regime. Orban has insisted that the ongoing hostilities stem from a "failure of diplomacy." Rather than pursuing a strategy of further ramping up tensions, the veteran Hungarian leader urged an immediate end to escalation by the West. Viktor Orban has also offered especially harsh criticism of the European Union’s aggressively anti-Russian policies.
World
Hungary's Orban Urges EU to Allocate Money to Balkans
23 June, 2023
