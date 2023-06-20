https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/eu-reportedly-ready-to-propose-55-bln-in-new-aid-package-for-ukraine-1111311363.html

EU Reportedly Ready to Propose $55 Bln in New Aid Package for Ukraine

EU Reportedly Ready to Propose $55 Bln in New Aid Package for Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, EU members have provided more than $55 billion in direct support to Kiev, including military aid.

2023-06-20T06:43+0000

2023-06-20T06:43+0000

2023-06-20T06:43+0000

world

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

package

aid

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111311204_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d346f96903d734a9f6b0cb1579e0e5bf.jpg

The European Commission is due to propose the EU’s financial aid package of about €50 billion ($55 billion) to support Ukraine amid its counteroffensive against Russian forces, a US news network has cited unnamed sources as saying.The sources claimed that the announcement is expected later on Tuesday ahead of a conference in London, where donors will reportedly discuss issues related to Ukraine's financial support. The so-called Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in the UK's capital on June 21-23 and is set to be attended by representatives of “international financial institutions, the private sector and civil society”, according to the event’s website.The package reportedly aims to help fund the Ukrainian government’s current expenditures and pay for urgent reconstruction priorities.The developments come after German Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned last week that Berlin, the EU’s largest contributor, cannot afford to pour more money into the bloc’s budget."In view of the necessary cuts in our own national budget, we are currently unable to make any additional contributions to the European Union’s budget," Lindner said in an interview with local media.The EU has already provided Kiev with more than €50 billion ($55 billion) in economic, military, and humanitarian assistance since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Ukraine that it sees these military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, stressed NATO allies arming and training Ukrainian forces is tantamount to direct involvement in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensives-second-week-ends-in-failure-1111243899.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230202/council-of-eu-adopts-new-military-aid-package-for-ukraine-worth-almost-600mln-1106926915.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, european commission's new proposal on ukriane aid