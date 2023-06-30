Iran's Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Sweden's Charge D'Affaires Over Quran Burning

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/irans-foreign-ministry-says-summoned-swedens-charge-daffaires-over-quran-burning-1111563765.html

Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Western Europe Department, has summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran to condemn the desecration and burning of a Quran in Stockholm, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Western Europe Department, has summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran to condemn the desecration and burning of a Quran in Stockholm, the foreign ministry said Thursday. On Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The demonstration was approved by the Swedish authorities. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the police decision was "legal but inappropriate." The action was also condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, the secretary general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. Foreign ministries of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates summoned Sweden's ambassadors to hand them notes of protest. It is not the first protest in Sweden involving a Quran burning, and such demonstrations have escalated tensions between Stockholm and Ankara, whose backing Stockholm needs to become a NATO member state.

