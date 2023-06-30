https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/russia-sees-no-grounds-for-grain-deal-extension---lavrov-1111569890.html

Russia Sees No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension

Russia Sees No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension

Russia does not see any real grounds for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2023-06-30T09:25+0000

2023-06-30T09:25+0000

2023-06-30T09:49+0000

ukraine

sergey lavrov

russia

moscow

the united nations (un)

grain

istanbul grain deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628797_0:0:2986:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_7624d5d626c457c841320282dc782f32.jpg

Russia does not see any real grounds for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, for 60 days, until July 17.Ukrainian children who are located in Russia can go back to their parents if they show up or make such a request, Lavrov added.The Russian minister also said that some 200 Ukrainian children were taken in by families in Russia, but this was not an adoption. In addition, Lavrov said that Ukrainian children have been evacuated to safe regions in Russia.There is no need for Moscow to maintain the same volume of diplomatic contacts with the West, as it was before it declared war on Russia "by the hands of Ukraine," Sergey Lavrov added."To be honest, I do not even see the need in the same amount of diplomatic contacts now as it was in normal times — before the West declared war on us through the hands of the Ukrainian Nazi regime," Lavrov said at a briefing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/kremlin-says-russia-can-withdraw-from-grain-deal-after-its-termination-1111149597.html

ukraine

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain deal extension, foreign minister sergey lavrov, grain initiative