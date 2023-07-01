https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/around-the-world-watch-joe-bidens-top-five-geographic-blunders-1111603850.html
Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
Watch: Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
multimedia
us
joe biden
gaffe
blunder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372544_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_53a5c6b69a015fe16d7c0b5a4f69f783.jpg
America’s 80-year-old President Joe Biden is no stranger to making verbal gaffes, whether in speeches or in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.The US commander-in-chief is also known for mixing up his geography during public appearances. Whether it is inventing a “Nation of Africa,” mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq, or allowing his “anxiety” about NATO expansion to swap Sweden for Switzerland, videos of his blunders quickly go viral online. No wonder voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.Sputnik has assembled Joe Biden’s Top Five geographic blunders.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372544_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_badc19c56dd0cf278fc9b5e3395f438d.jpg
Top 5 Biden's geographic blunders
Top 5 Biden's geographic blunders
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
true
PT1M14S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe bide, us president, biden's gaffe, biden's blunder, verbal gaffes, mixing up his geography, joe biden’s top five geographic blunders.
joe bide, us president, biden's gaffe, biden's blunder, verbal gaffes, mixing up his geography, joe biden’s top five geographic blunders.
Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
US President Joe Biden has an impressive track record of "going off script" and serving up blunders and word salads.
America’s 80-year-old President Joe Biden is no stranger to making verbal gaffes
, whether in speeches or in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.
The US commander-in-chief is also known for mixing up his geography during public appearances. Whether it is inventing a “Nation of Africa,” mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq, or allowing his “anxiety” about NATO expansion to swap Sweden for Switzerland, videos of his blunders quickly go viral online. No wonder voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt
about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.
Sputnik has assembled Joe Biden’s Top Five geographic blunders.