Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders

Watch: Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders

2023-07-01T14:40+0000

2023-07-01T14:40+0000

2023-07-01T14:40+0000

America’s 80-year-old President Joe Biden is no stranger to making verbal gaffes, whether in speeches or in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.The US commander-in-chief is also known for mixing up his geography during public appearances. Whether it is inventing a “Nation of Africa,” mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq, or allowing his “anxiety” about NATO expansion to swap Sweden for Switzerland, videos of his blunders quickly go viral online. No wonder voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.Sputnik has assembled Joe Biden’s Top Five geographic blunders.

