International
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches ESA's 'Dark Universe' Mission
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/around-the-world-watch-joe-bidens-top-five-geographic-blunders-1111603850.html
Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
Watch: Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
multimedia
us
joe biden
gaffe
blunder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372544_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_53a5c6b69a015fe16d7c0b5a4f69f783.jpg
America’s 80-year-old President Joe Biden is no stranger to making verbal gaffes, whether in speeches or in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.The US commander-in-chief is also known for mixing up his geography during public appearances. Whether it is inventing a “Nation of Africa,” mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq, or allowing his “anxiety” about NATO expansion to swap Sweden for Switzerland, videos of his blunders quickly go viral online. No wonder voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.Sputnik has assembled Joe Biden’s Top Five geographic blunders.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Top 5 Biden's geographic blunders
Top 5 Biden's geographic blunders
2023-07-01T14:40+0000
true
PT1M14S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372544_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_badc19c56dd0cf278fc9b5e3395f438d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe bide, us president, biden's gaffe, biden's blunder, verbal gaffes, mixing up his geography, joe biden’s top five geographic blunders.
joe bide, us president, biden's gaffe, biden's blunder, verbal gaffes, mixing up his geography, joe biden’s top five geographic blunders.

Around the World: Watch Joe Biden's Top Five Geographic Blunders

14:40 GMT 01.07.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden has an impressive track record of "going off script" and serving up blunders and word salads.
America’s 80-year-old President Joe Biden is no stranger to making verbal gaffes, whether in speeches or in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.
The US commander-in-chief is also known for mixing up his geography during public appearances. Whether it is inventing a “Nation of Africa,” mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq, or allowing his “anxiety” about NATO expansion to swap Sweden for Switzerland, videos of his blunders quickly go viral online. No wonder voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.
Sputnik has assembled Joe Biden’s Top Five geographic blunders.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала