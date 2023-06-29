International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/too-old-to-seek-re-election-western-press-raises-concerns-about-bidens-health-1111549883.html
Too Old to Seek Re-Election? Western Press Raises Concerns About Biden’s Health
Too Old to Seek Re-Election? Western Press Raises Concerns About Biden’s Health
Joe Biden's recent gaffe, in which he mistakenly referred to Ukraine as ‘Iraq’ on two separate occasions, has caused quite a stir in the Western media. The incident has provided fodder for speculation and criticism, with many attributing the slip of the tongue to his health condition.
2023-06-29T14:12+0000
2023-06-29T17:12+0000
americas
joe biden
white house
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111550490_0:0:3009:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_56887f5af11f5659078f38cea1217667.jpg
The US president has appeared in public in recent days with mysterious wrinkles on his face. A White House official had to explain that the president uses a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine while he sleeps.Western media wasted no time in linking Biden's recent gaffe, where he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "clearly losing the war in Iraq," to his sleep disorder and his age, as he is now 80 years old. Reports have cited the use of the CPAP machine as a possible cause of the slip-up, arguing that the treatment may affect Biden's cognitive abilities and contribute to absent-mindedness or mental fatigue.Some critics have questioned the transparency of Biden's medical information, noting that his doctor failed to mention his sleep disorder in recent assessments of his health. They argue that this omission casts doubt on the full disclosure of his medical condition, heightening concerns about his fitness for office.According to Western media, when asked about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine at a press event outside the White House, Biden said, "It’s hard to tell but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq" and “losing the war at home.”"And Biden is clearly losing his war with sanity," Abigail Marone, communications director for Senator Josh Hawley, tweeted.Another American newspaper wrote that the US president has long had a reputation for making gaffes and stumbling over words, especially in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.One American broadcaster reported that conservatives on social media were quick to react to Biden's comment, calling it the latest in a string of gaffes by the president."Joe Biden has totally lost the plot," the Senate Republicans Twitter account wrote.At a campaign rally in Maryland on Tuesday night, he made "the same mistake" when he said it was unlikely “to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united.” The president inadvertently confused the names of the conflict zones.These remarks come amid concerns raised in various polls about President Biden's mental and physical wellbeing, with a majority of voters expressing the belief that he is too old to seek re-election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/more-than-half-of-americans-have-major-concerns-about-bidens-health--poll-1111468487.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111550490_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f698a057a02f5761856f3358959a31ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, health condition, biden's health, biden's condition, biden's sleep apnea
joe biden, health condition, biden's health, biden's condition, biden's sleep apnea

Too Old to Seek Re-Election? Western Press Raises Concerns About Biden’s Health

14:12 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 29.06.2023)
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
US President Joe Biden's recent gaffe, in which he mistakenly referred to Ukraine as Iraq on two separate occasions, has caused quite a stir in the Western media. The incident has provided fodder for speculation and criticism, with many attributing the slip of the tongue to his health condition.
The US president has appeared in public in recent days with mysterious wrinkles on his face. A White House official had to explain that the president uses a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine while he sleeps.
Western media wasted no time in linking Biden's recent gaffe, where he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "clearly losing the war in Iraq," to his sleep disorder and his age, as he is now 80 years old. Reports have cited the use of the CPAP machine as a possible cause of the slip-up, arguing that the treatment may affect Biden's cognitive abilities and contribute to absent-mindedness or mental fatigue.
Some critics have questioned the transparency of Biden's medical information, noting that his doctor failed to mention his sleep disorder in recent assessments of his health. They argue that this omission casts doubt on the full disclosure of his medical condition, heightening concerns about his fitness for office.
According to Western media, when asked about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine at a press event outside the White House, Biden said, "It’s hard to tell but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq" and “losing the war at home.”
"And Biden is clearly losing his war with sanity," Abigail Marone, communications director for Senator Josh Hawley, tweeted.
© TwitterAbigail Marone Twitter screenshot
Abigail Marone Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
Abigail Marone Twitter screenshot
© Twitter
Another American newspaper wrote that the US president has long had a reputation for making gaffes and stumbling over words, especially in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.
One American broadcaster reported that conservatives on social media were quick to react to Biden's comment, calling it the latest in a string of gaffes by the president.
"Joe Biden has totally lost the plot," the Senate Republicans Twitter account wrote.
© TwitterRNC Research Twitter screenshot
RNC Research Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
RNC Research Twitter screenshot
© Twitter
At a campaign rally in Maryland on Tuesday night, he made "the same mistake" when he said it was unlikely “to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united.” The president inadvertently confused the names of the conflict zones.
These remarks come amid concerns raised in various polls about President Biden's mental and physical wellbeing, with a majority of voters expressing the belief that he is too old to seek re-election.
US President Joe Biden looks on as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi apeaks during a welcome ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
Americas
More Than Half of Americans Have ‘Major Concerns’ About Biden’s Health – Poll
26 June, 09:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала