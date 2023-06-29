https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/too-old-to-seek-re-election-western-press-raises-concerns-about-bidens-health-1111549883.html

Joe Biden's recent gaffe, in which he mistakenly referred to Ukraine as ‘Iraq’ on two separate occasions, has caused quite a stir in the Western media. The incident has provided fodder for speculation and criticism, with many attributing the slip of the tongue to his health condition.

The US president has appeared in public in recent days with mysterious wrinkles on his face. A White House official had to explain that the president uses a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine while he sleeps.Western media wasted no time in linking Biden's recent gaffe, where he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "clearly losing the war in Iraq," to his sleep disorder and his age, as he is now 80 years old. Reports have cited the use of the CPAP machine as a possible cause of the slip-up, arguing that the treatment may affect Biden's cognitive abilities and contribute to absent-mindedness or mental fatigue.Some critics have questioned the transparency of Biden's medical information, noting that his doctor failed to mention his sleep disorder in recent assessments of his health. They argue that this omission casts doubt on the full disclosure of his medical condition, heightening concerns about his fitness for office.According to Western media, when asked about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine at a press event outside the White House, Biden said, "It’s hard to tell but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq" and “losing the war at home.”"And Biden is clearly losing his war with sanity," Abigail Marone, communications director for Senator Josh Hawley, tweeted.Another American newspaper wrote that the US president has long had a reputation for making gaffes and stumbling over words, especially in impromptu responses to reporters' questions.One American broadcaster reported that conservatives on social media were quick to react to Biden's comment, calling it the latest in a string of gaffes by the president."Joe Biden has totally lost the plot," the Senate Republicans Twitter account wrote.At a campaign rally in Maryland on Tuesday night, he made "the same mistake" when he said it was unlikely “to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united.” The president inadvertently confused the names of the conflict zones.These remarks come amid concerns raised in various polls about President Biden's mental and physical wellbeing, with a majority of voters expressing the belief that he is too old to seek re-election.

