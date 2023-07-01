https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/austrian-govt-delusional-for-shifting-away-from-russian-gas---eu-lawmaker-1111596648.html

Austrian Gov't 'Delusional' for Shifting Away From Russian Gas - EU Lawmaker

Austrian Gov't 'Delusional' for Shifting Away From Russian Gas - EU Lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler, who has called on domestic suppliers to speed up the process of decoupling from Russian... 01.07.2023, Sputnik International

Gewessler called on domestic suppliers to speed up the process of decoupling from Russian gas at a meeting with energy companies on Monday. When reminded of an agreement signed by the Austrian government with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the supply of LNG, the lawmaker ridiculed the deal, stressing that it would cover only about 1% of the country's total gas consumption. Haider also highlighted that since November 2022, the country's share of Russian production, on the contrary, has started to increase, exceeding 70% in December. The EU ban on the transportation of Russian oil by sea to third countries came into force in December for crude oil, and in February — for fuel. "People are tired of these stupid games. Prices are on the increase, people cannot afford a normal live. So they don't care where the gas comes from, as long as the prices go back to lower levels," the politician concluded.

