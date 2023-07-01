International
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/authorities-tightening-security-measures-across-france-due-to-unrest-1111606811.html
Authorities Tightening Security Measures Across France Due to Unrest
Authorities Tightening Security Measures Across France Due to Unrest
PARIS (Sputnik) - The authorities of a number of large French cities, including Strasbourg, Marseille and Lyon, continue to tighten security measures amid... 01.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-01T18:01+0000
2023-07-01T18:01+0000
world
france
strasbourg
marseille
riots
protests
mass protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111571057_0:879:2048:2031_1920x0_80_0_0_11c02c5215022fe92a24956e44916989.jpg
The authorities of the Bas-Rhin department, in which Strasbourg is located, announced the suspension of the operation of public transport in the city. In addition, they extended until Monday the ban on retail sales and transportation of fireworks, acids, chemicals, explosives and flammable substances, as well as the possession and transportation of weapons or items that could potentially be used as weapons.In Marseille, public transport will stop operating after 16:00 GMT and demonstrations will be prohibited until Sunday morning, police of the Bouches-du-Rhone department said. In addition, the city authorities urged residents not to take out the trash on Saturday night due to the risk of violence.The Sytral company, which coordinates public transport in Lyon, said that the movement of buses and trams would also be stopped after 17:00 GMT. The city administration also announced the cancellation of a number of events.Many Twitter users in France say they have faced problems while accessing the platform. Twitter accounts of media outlets such as Mediavenir and Cerfia also report problems with the social network.On the same day, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that French prosecutors should ask internet operators for the IP addresses of young people calling for riots on the Snapchat app.On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/macron-postpones-visit-to-germany-amid-unrest-in-france-1111605837.html
france
strasbourg
marseille
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111571057_0:823:2048:2359_1920x0_80_0_0_77d4f9880e7ccf6a14fe45595bcac1f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, strasbourg, marseille, riots, protests, mass protests
france, strasbourg, marseille, riots, protests, mass protests

Authorities Tightening Security Measures Across France Due to Unrest

18:01 GMT 01.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Zakaria AbdelkafiFrench firefighters extinguish burning vehicles following protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023.
French firefighters extinguish burning vehicles following protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Zakaria Abdelkafi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - The authorities of a number of large French cities, including Strasbourg, Marseille and Lyon, continue to tighten security measures amid unrest ongoing in the country since the fatal shooting of a teenager by a policeman earlier this week.
The authorities of the Bas-Rhin department, in which Strasbourg is located, announced the suspension of the operation of public transport in the city. In addition, they extended until Monday the ban on retail sales and transportation of fireworks, acids, chemicals, explosives and flammable substances, as well as the possession and transportation of weapons or items that could potentially be used as weapons.
In Marseille, public transport will stop operating after 16:00 GMT and demonstrations will be prohibited until Sunday morning, police of the Bouches-du-Rhone department said. In addition, the city authorities urged residents not to take out the trash on Saturday night due to the risk of violence.
The Sytral company, which coordinates public transport in Lyon, said that the movement of buses and trams would also be stopped after 17:00 GMT. The city administration also announced the cancellation of a number of events.
Protesters clash with police during a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, on June 29, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
World
Macron Postpones Visit to Germany Amid Unrest in France
16:15 GMT
Many Twitter users in France say they have faced problems while accessing the platform. Twitter accounts of media outlets such as Mediavenir and Cerfia also report problems with the social network.
On the same day, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that French prosecutors should ask internet operators for the IP addresses of young people calling for riots on the Snapchat app.
"On social media today, you can read 'careful, they are going to hack our accounts'. And it's true. Let the children clearly understand that we are going to hack their accounts. The judicial authority can, upon request, require operators to provide IP addresses," the minister said.
On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.
Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала