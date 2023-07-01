https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/authorities-tightening-security-measures-across-france-due-to-unrest-1111606811.html

Authorities Tightening Security Measures Across France Due to Unrest

Authorities Tightening Security Measures Across France Due to Unrest

PARIS (Sputnik) - The authorities of a number of large French cities, including Strasbourg, Marseille and Lyon, continue to tighten security measures amid... 01.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-01T18:01+0000

2023-07-01T18:01+0000

2023-07-01T18:01+0000

world

france

strasbourg

marseille

riots

protests

mass protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111571057_0:879:2048:2031_1920x0_80_0_0_11c02c5215022fe92a24956e44916989.jpg

The authorities of the Bas-Rhin department, in which Strasbourg is located, announced the suspension of the operation of public transport in the city. In addition, they extended until Monday the ban on retail sales and transportation of fireworks, acids, chemicals, explosives and flammable substances, as well as the possession and transportation of weapons or items that could potentially be used as weapons.In Marseille, public transport will stop operating after 16:00 GMT and demonstrations will be prohibited until Sunday morning, police of the Bouches-du-Rhone department said. In addition, the city authorities urged residents not to take out the trash on Saturday night due to the risk of violence.The Sytral company, which coordinates public transport in Lyon, said that the movement of buses and trams would also be stopped after 17:00 GMT. The city administration also announced the cancellation of a number of events.Many Twitter users in France say they have faced problems while accessing the platform. Twitter accounts of media outlets such as Mediavenir and Cerfia also report problems with the social network.On the same day, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that French prosecutors should ask internet operators for the IP addresses of young people calling for riots on the Snapchat app.On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/macron-postpones-visit-to-germany-amid-unrest-in-france-1111605837.html

france

strasbourg

marseille

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, strasbourg, marseille, riots, protests, mass protests