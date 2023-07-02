Donations For Policeman Who Killed Teen in Nanterre Six Times Greater Than For Victim's Mother

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/donations-for-policeman-who-killed-teen-in-nanterre-six-times-greater-than-for-victims-mother-1111617146.html
More than 500,000 euros of donations have been collected online in favor of the family of the policeman who killed a teenager near Paris. In turn, the donations for the mother of the murdered young man are six times lower and amount to 78,000 euros, according to the figures of two websites where donations are collected.
More than 500,000 euros of donations have been collected online to support the family of the policeman who killed a teenager near Paris. In turn, donations for the mother of the murdered young man are approximately one-sixth the amount at 78,000 euros, according to figures from two websites where donations are being collected.A call for donations titled "Support for the family of the Nanterre policeman" on the Gofundme website says that 519,218 euros have been raised in two days, compared with an initial goal of 50,000 euros. More than 25,000 people have donated their money. A call for donations on the Leetchi website to help the mother of 17-year-old Nahel, who was murdered in Nanterre, raised only 78,130 euros. Nearly 5,000 people took part in it.On Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead in the French commune of Nanterre after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injuries and detentions reported every day.The French Interior Ministry said on Sunday that more than 700 people have been detained in France overnight and more than 40 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the continuing unrest in the country. The ministry tweeted that 719 people had been apprehended and 45 law enforcement workers sustained injuries during the protests.
On 27 June, a French police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old teenager during a roadside check in Nanterre who, according to law enforcers, refused to comply with their demands. Riots consequently broke out in a number of cities in France and have been continuing for several days.
More than 500,000 euros of donations have been collected online to support the family of the policeman who killed a teenager near Paris. In turn, donations for the mother of the murdered young man are approximately one-sixth the amount at 78,000 euros, according to figures from two websites where donations are being collected.
A call for donations titled "Support for the family of the Nanterre policeman" on the Gofundme website says that 519,218 euros have been raised in two days, compared with an initial goal of 50,000 euros. More than 25,000 people have donated their money.
A call for donations on the Leetchi website to help the mother of 17-year-old Nahel, who was murdered in Nanterre, raised only 78,130 euros. Nearly 5,000 people took part in it.
On Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead in the French commune of Nanterre
after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protests
have continued throughout the week, with injuries and detentions reported every day.
The French Interior Ministry said on Sunday that more than 700 people have been detained in France overnight and more than 40 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the continuing unrest in the country. The ministry tweeted that 719 people had been apprehended and 45 law enforcement workers sustained injuries during the protests.