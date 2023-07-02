https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/multiple-people-killed-29-injured-in-mass-shooting-in-uss-baltimore---reports-1111618231.html

Multiple People Killed, 29 Injured in Mass Shooting in US's Baltimore - Reports

Multiple People Killed, 29 Injured in Mass Shooting in US's Baltimore - Reports

A mass shooting in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, has left multiple people killed and 29 injured, local media reported on Sunday.

2023-07-02T09:53+0000

2023-07-02T09:53+0000

2023-07-02T09:53+0000

americas

mass shooting

baltimore

maryland

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111618074_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_0de6e6eb2a11d775c030d4ab3476c00e.jpg

The incident occurred during a gathering in Brooklyn Homes neighborhood, according to reports. Nineteen people with injuries sought hospitalization on their own and 10 others had to be transported to hospitals by the police, US broadcaster's Baltimore branch said, citing the police. Early information not yet confirmed by the police suggests the number of fatalities in the shooting was four, media reported. The police have launched an investigation, the broadcaster said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/two-dead-after-shootout-unfolds-near-us-consulate-in-jeddah-1111536305.html

americas

baltimore

maryland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mass shooting, us city of baltimore, multiple people killed