Ankara, Moscow May Hold Grain Deal Talks at Highest Level Before July 18

Ankara is following the statements by Moscow on the grain deal and does not exclude holding negotiations with Russia at the highest level before July 18, when the deal expires, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Monday.

Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Russia believes that July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination. "Yes, we are familiar with these statements, we are following the situation, we treat with understanding the problems that the Russian side claims. As mediators, we continue negotiations with all parties, including with Western partners. I do not rule out that before the current expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ankara and Moscow will hold talks at various levels, including at the highest level," the source said. Additionally, the source said that the UN and Russia may hold talks in the coming days, probably in Geneva, that will define the future of the mechanism.

