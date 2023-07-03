https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/fsb-thwarts-assassination-attempt-on-crimea-head-aksyonov-plotted-by-ukrainian-intel--1111633608.html

"An assassination attempt on the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, organized by the Ukrainian special services, has been thwarted ... A citizen of Russia, born in 1988, who was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service and took a course in reconnaissance and subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine, including training in mine blasting, was detained," the FSB said in a statement.The would-be-assassin planned to blow up the politician’s car. He was apprehended by FSB after being caught red-handed while removing the stashed-away bomb.Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case against the perpetrator on bomb possession and terrorism charges. Crimea and Sevastopol became Russian regions after a referendum held on 16 March 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the vote supported reunification.On 18 March 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov and other officials signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia. Under the treaty, all the residents of Crimea are recognised as citizens of Russia unless they signed an application stating that they wished to retain Ukrainian citizenship.

